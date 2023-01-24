Officials on Tuesday released the identity of a man who died after being hit in north Minneapolis by an unlicensed driver who was jailed on hit-and-run charges.

Wilson G. Chinchilla, 26, of Minneapolis, suffered numerous injuries when he was struck by an SUV late at night on Oct. 9 on West Broadway near N. Logan Avenue, according to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The suspected driver, 36-year-old Camoreay L. Prowell, of St. Paul, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and failing to stop for a traffic collision. Prowell was jailed on Nov. 10 and released five days later after posting a $100,000 bond.

Prowell is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. A message was left Tuesday afternoon with his attorney seeking a response to the charges.

The complaint said that Prowell was driving at the time after his license had been canceled. Court records in Minnesota reveal that he's been convicted three times for drunken driving and at least twice for driving after his license had been revoked.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police located Chinchilla's body in the left lane of westbound West Broadway. Video surveillance showed that he ran out of a nearby home moments earlier toward West Broadway.

Witnesses told police that a speeding SUV hit Chinchilla, slowed briefly as it continued west, then made a U-turn and returned to the scene of the crash. Prowell stopped, looked at the body and left.

Officers identified the vehicle thanks to video surveillance and determined that Prowell was one of its owners.

Police located the SUV outside his home in the 1000 block of Euclid Street. A woman at the home, who shared ownership of the vehicle, said she had spoken with Prowell about the crash.