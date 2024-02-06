The historic Lutsen Lodge, a longtime North Shore destination overlooking Lake Superior, went up in flames Tuesday morning and was declared a total loss by Cook County officials.

The wooden lodge was more than 70 years old and replaced another structure that was lost to fire in 1951. No one was injured — the resort was empty amid an unusually warm and dry season.

As the news spread, mourners flocked to social media to lament the loss. Among the first to react were U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, both of whom spoke to the number of Minnesotans who hold dear memories of the celebrated red lodge.

Here are some of the reactions: