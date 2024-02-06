A fire early Tuesday has destroyed the historic Lutsen Lodge on the North Shore overlooking Lake Superior.

Cook County emergency dispatch was alerted to the blaze shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Ford.

Resort staff told authorities of smoke coming from the floor in the lobby, Ford said.

There were no guests on site while "the building was completely engulfed" in flames, Ford said.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Firefighters from all along and near the North Shore worked to put out the blaze.

The resort's operators posted a statement on Facebook saying the lodge was "a total loss."

Fire struck the lodge previously in 1949 and 1951, the statement noted.

"The amazing memories made here are in our hearts as we begin the heavy weighted process to rebuild back better," the statement read.

Lutsen Lodge has been in operation for nearly 140 years and bills itself as the state's oldest resort.

"It's devastating to the community," said Dick Nelson, whose great-grandfather built the resort. "It was a fantastic lodge, solid wood. But you don't build things like that anymore."

The final iteration of the lodge was completed in 1952. Swedish immigrant Charles Nelson built a wood-frame house at the site in 1893, which was eventually replaced with a hotel, according to extensive research by the Society of Architectural Historians.

Owner Bryce Campbell had run afoul of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in 2022 after repairing a historic bridge without a permit. Nelson said the bridge work has yet to completed.

This is the second major fire in the Lutsen area in less than a year. Last summer, a fire destroyed longtime restaurant and live music venue Papa Charlie's at Lutsen Mountains ski resort.

In October, another Minnesota resort gem was ravaged by fire when flames swept through a large portion of Maplelag, on Little Sugar Bush Lake about 20 miles north of Detroit Lakes. In 1999, an outbuilding that housed the boiler caught fire and the blaze spread to the main lodge, destroying irreplaceable collections of metal lunch boxes, stained-glass windows, antique light fixtures and street signs.