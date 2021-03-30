A Washington County judge turned back a legal challenge by Hill-Murray boys' hockey players seeking to remain in the state tournament after learning of a positive COVID-19 test involving an opponent last Wednesday.

A few hours later, it was official: The defending Class 2A champions are done. The Pioneers won't play Wayzata at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center to open the Class 2A tournament.

The Minnesota State High School League issued a statement Tuesday evening saying it had been "notified by Hill-Murray High School that they will not be participating in tomorrow's quarterfinal game."

The developments came at the end of day that started with a group of nine players filing a lawsuit seeking to keep the league from enforcing COVID guidelines that would keep the team, based on last week's exposure, out of action until Thursday.

In the suit, players said their opponents were amenable to moving the game to Thursday, an off-day for the boys' tournament.

Later in the day Washington County Judge Juanita Freeman declined to issue a temporary restraining order against the league, according to Beau McGraw, an attorney representing families of the players.

"We're done,'' coach Bill Lechner said. "We are in quarantine until Thursday. We can't switch venues. They didn't accept the details we gave them. It's a shame."

Said McGraw, representing families of the players, "I feel bad for these kids.''

According to the suit, the team learned of the possible positive COVID test after its 5-0 victory over White Bear Lake on March 24 to advance to the state tournament. The suit says Hill-Murray players "had almost no contact with the infected player'' from White Bear Lake, and that when contact occurred all players were wearing masks.

The court papers provided uniform numbers for 18 players, listing their ice time along with exposure time and contact level with the opponent who later tested positive. Exposure times range from no time to 4 seconds, and lacking physical or face-to-face contact.

The format of this year's tournament provides a day between the quarterfinals and semifinals that is usually not available. The high school league is holding the semifinals and finals of the girls' state tournament this week as it seeks to complete winter sports delayed six weeks by a surge in virus transmission.

According to the suit, "there is no impediment to allowing the rescheduling of the game to occur'' on Thursday, when the girls' tournament will hold its semifinals in Class 2A and 1A at Xcel.

Wayzata High School issued a statement earlier Tuesday saying, "We left every option for Hill Murray to find a solution and feel badly about the situation.''

COVID exposure also led Hermantown, the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A boys' hockey tournament, to suit up 15 junior varsity players for its 6 p.m. Tuesday game against unseeded Dodge County. All but three of the Hawks' varsity members are in quarantine. Dodge Center won 7-3.

COVID exposure knocked the Centennial girls' hockey team out of the state tournament before it began last week. The Lakeville North girls' basketball team was poised to play for a bid in Tuesday's state tournament quarterfinals, but had to forfeit its section final last Thursday owing to a positive COVID test.

Staff writer David La Vaque contributed to this report.