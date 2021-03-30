The state boys' hockey tournament begins this morning with the Class A quarterfinal games at the Xcel Energy Center. No. 2-seed Gentry Academy plays Northern Lakes in the 11 a.m. opener with top-seed Hermantown, which will be using mostly junior varsity players because of a COVID exposure involving the varsity, plays Dodge County to start the evening semifinals at 6 p.m.

You can watch the tournament games live by tapping here.

Previews for today's quarterfinal are here:

Gentry Academy vs. Northern Lakes, 11 a.m.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs East Grand Forks, 1 p.m.

Hermantown vs. Dodge County, 6 p.m.

Delano vs. Little Falls, 8 p.m.

