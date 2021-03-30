The Hill-Murray boys' hockey team, beset with a COVID-19 exposure from a recent game,is suing to keep it from having to forfeit its appearance in the boys' hockey state tournament.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of nine players seeks to prevent the Minnesota State High School League from enforcing COVID-19 guidelines that prevent the team from playing until Thursday. The team has sought guidance about whether it could play after learning of a positive COVID test involving an opponent from its March 24 section final game.

The suit, filed in Washington County District Court, claims Minnesota Department of Health guidelines would allow the Pioneers to play on Thursday.

The Pioneers are scheduled to play Wayzata in a Class 2A quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

The lawsuit says Wayzata "has graciously agreed to reschedule the game on Thursday.''

Reached for comment Tuesday, a high school league spokesman said, "The League does not comment on pending, threatened or existing litigation."

