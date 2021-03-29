Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
Always loquacious Ted Cheesebrough, veteran high school hockey coach of the Sibley boys' team, dishes to the Star Tribune's David La Vaque what he learned when he quizzed his peers who will behind the bench for the boys' state tournament.
The game start Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.
If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.
Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque
Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:
