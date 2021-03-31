The big schools take the ice starting Wednesday afternoon in the state boys' hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

The quarterfinals are down to three games because No. 2-seed Hill-Murray, the defending state champion, has been knocked out of the field because of COVID-19 protocols. That means Wayzata will advance to Friday night's semifinals against Lakeville South, which defeated Moorhead 4-2.

Quarterfinal results:

Lakeville South 4, Moorhead 2

A third-period scoring burst propelled undefeated Lakeville South past upset-minded Moorhead for a 4-2 victory Wednesday in a Class 2A quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center.

Moorhead (13-8-1) played a near-perfect game through two periods. A power-play goal from sophomore Harper Bentz in the second period gave the Spuds a 1-0 lead. Bentz worked hard just outside the crease and was rewarded with his 14th goal this season.

Through two periods, Moorhead senior goaltender Will Kunka stopped all 17 shots faced to stymie No. 3 seed Lakeville South (19-0-2). But the favored Cougars weren't deterred.

Three goals in a little more than three minutes built a 3-1 Lakeville South lead in the third period.

Here are previews for today's games:

6 p.m.: St. Thomas Academy vs. Eden Prairie

8 p.m.: Andover vs. Maple Grove

