Several highways across south central and southwestern Minnesota remained closed Friday morning as blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills combined to impact travel both on the ground and in the air as the holiday weekend begins.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation gave no timeline on the closures of major travel routes such as Interstate 90 from Albert Lea to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 60 from Mankato to Worthington and all or parts of other highways running through cities such as St. James, New Ulm, Windom, Winthrop, Blue Earth and Fairmont.

Travel was not advised across much of the state where a blizzard warning remained in effect until Saturday morning as winds consistently howling between 35 to 45 mph will create whiteout conditions and drifting that will make some roads impassable.

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," the National Weather Service said. " Becoming stranded will have life-threatening implications" as rescue operations will be "extremely difficult."

At 6 a.m., more than 20 crashes and spin outs were reported on metro area roads, MnDOT said.

Snow emergencies remained in effect in Minneapolis and St. Paul Friday.

Air travelers should brace for another tough day for holiday travelers after thousands of flights nationwide and at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled Thursday. Already more than 3,100 flights had been called off for Friday, including 21 departing flights at MSP, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com.

No flights will be taking off or landing at the Sioux Falls, S.D. airport until at least 6 p.m. Friday. The airport shut down Thursday night and it was uncertain when it would reopen.

"Due to blizzard conditions and frigid temperatures affecting much of our equipment, the airport will be closing for an indefinite period," the airport said on its Facebook page.

Amtrak has called off Empire Builder runs between Chicago and Seattle through Sunday. The train stops at Union Depot in St. Paul.

FRIDAY: Northwest winds will increase throughout the day and peak by late afternoon and remain strong through Saturday morning. Gusts approaching 50 mph are expected in Alexandria, Fairmont, Marshall and Redwood Falls. Wind speeds could reach 45 mph in the Twin Cities.

SATURDAY: The coldest wind chills are expected Friday and Saturday mornings, with readings between -25 and -45 degrees. Wind chill warnings for the metro area and the western and southern half of Minnesota will be in effect until noon. Wind chill advisories for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be in effect until noon.

SUNDAY: A sunny start with high temperatures in the single digits above zero. A chance of snow toward evening.

LOOKING AHEAD: A midweek thaw with highs forecast to touch 36 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.