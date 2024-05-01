BEIJING — A section of a highway collapsed in southern China leaving at least 19 people dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported Wednesday.
The area has been experiencing heavy rains in recent days, and rescue workers have taken 30 people to the hospital, the report said.
