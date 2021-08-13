A 1931 Tudor in the heart of St. Paul's Highland Park has the charming hallmarks of the style, especially the stucco exterior with brick and stone accents.

Inside, homeowners Chelsea and Jeremy Goldstein have given the 3,554-square-feet abode a luxe renovation, creating an open floor plan, installing high-end fixtures and appliances and a secret tasting room — if one can find it.

The Goldsteins, who are moving out of the state, have listed their two-story, four-bedroom; four-bathroom. An open house at the home, 1663 Eleanor Avenue, is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

When they looked at the property in 2020, they saw the potential.

"At that time a builder had taken possession of the home and had planned to build it out. It had good bones," said Jeremy. "But when we first walked through we felt the space could be better utilized. Our biggest thing was we wanted to knock down walls."

They purchased the place before it was remodeled, so that they could finish it the way they wanted.

Cari Ann Carter, the Goldsteins' Realtor, said it was the perfect time for them put their stamp on the nearly 90-year-old home.

"One of the biggest challenges was the lack of an open concept and the lack of a mudroom and office space," she said.

In addition to opening up the main floor, the Goldsteins took out an enclosed stairwell and created an open staircase. They reconfigured spaces to make room for an oversized primary bedroom suite, with a bathroom that features a soaking tub and rainfall shower.

They also added three bar areas in the home, including in a secret room — one of the Goldsteins' favorite additions.

"Before the space was a backroom that held the water heater. It was unused, useless space that was dark," Chelsea said. "We made it into a speakeasy. It was fun to do."

The room, built of custom stone, pays homage to the speakeasy days. Like a real prohibition-era bar, you enter the room via a secret entrance.

Other updates include a glass wall, which opens the foyer to the main areas of the home. They also introduced custom light fixtures and high-end appliances.

Still, the home retains some of its traditional features, including the original front, which was refinished.

"Our taste is modern light," Jeremy said. "We enjoy a modern style but don't want to go so crazy on it. We still want our living spaces to feel comfortable."

The Goldsteins had planned on living in the home for a while. But their circumstances have changed.

"We had our baby girl and then I had a serious reconsideration of my job and switched jobs completely," Jeremy said. "I went from doing operational and terminal work for barge companies and railroads to now being a yacht broker in Miami selling 200-foot yachts."

"If we could bring this house with us we would. We fell in love with it," he said. "We love the neighborhood and our neighbors."

Cari Ann Carter (carianncarter@edinarealty.com; 612-926-9999) and Tracy Gohlke (tracygohlke@edinarealty.com; 952-221-7997) of the Cari Ann Carter group, a division of Edina Realty, have the $1.5 million listing.

Nancy Ngo • 612-673-4892