Highest-paid major league players
Player Guaranteed money Yearly avg.
Gerrit Cole, RHP, Yankees Nine years, $324 million $36M
Mike Trout, OF, Angels 12 years, $426.5M $35.5M
Stephen Strasburg, RHP, Nationals Seven years, $245M $35M
Anthony Rendon, 3B, Angels Seven years, $245M $35M
Zack Greinke, RHP, Astros Six years, $206.5M $34.4M
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies Eight years, $260M $32.5M
Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Dodgers Three years, $93M $31M
Miguel Cabrera, DH, Tigers Eight years, $248M $31M
David Price, LHP, Dodgers Seven years, $217M $31M
Max Scherzer, RHP, Nationals Seven years, $210M $30M
Manny Machado, 3B, Padres 10 years, $300M $30M
Chris Sale, LHP, Red Sox Five years, $145M $29M
Jacob deGrom, RHP, Mets Five years, $137.5M $27.5M
Yoenis Cespedes, OF, Mets Four years, $110M $27.5M
Christian Yelich, OF, Brewers Seven years, $188.5M $26.9M
Johnny Cueto, RHP, Giants Six years, $130M $26M
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Cardinals Five years, $130M $26M
Jon Lester, LHP, Cubs Six years, $155M $25.8M
Masahiro Tanaka, RHP, Yankees Six years, $155M $25.8M
Bryce Harper, OF, Phillies 13 years, $330M $25.4M
Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Yankees 13 years, $325M $25M
Robinson Cano, 2B, Mets 10 years, $240M $24M
Albert Pujols, DH, Angels 10 years, $240M $24M
Zack Wheeler, RHP, Phillies Five years, $118M $23.6M
Patrick Corbin, LHP, Nationals Six years, $140M $23.3M
Josh Donaldson, 3B, Twins Four years, $92M $23M
Jason Heyward, OF, Cubs Eight years, $184M $23M
Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros Seven years, $163.5M $23M
Chris Davis, 1B, Orioles Seven years, $161M $23M
Joey Votto, 1B, Reds 10 years, $225M $22.5M
Jordan Zimmermann, RHP, Tigers Five years, $110M $22M
J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox Five years, $110M $22M
Justin Upton, OF, Angels Five years, $106M $21.2M
Ryan Braun, OF, Brewers Five years, $105M $21M
Yu Darvish, RHP, Cubs Six years, $126M $21M
Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox Six years, $120M $20M
Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros Five years, $100M $20M
Source: spotrac.com