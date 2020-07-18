Highest-paid major league players

Player Guaranteed money Yearly avg.

Gerrit Cole, RHP, Yankees Nine years, $324 million $36M

Mike Trout, OF, Angels 12 years, $426.5M $35.5M

Stephen Strasburg, RHP, Nationals Seven years, $245M $35M

Anthony Rendon, 3B, Angels Seven years, $245M $35M

Zack Greinke, RHP, Astros Six years, $206.5M $34.4M

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies Eight years, $260M $32.5M

Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Dodgers Three years, $93M $31M

Miguel Cabrera, DH, Tigers Eight years, $248M $31M

David Price, LHP, Dodgers Seven years, $217M $31M

Max Scherzer, RHP, Nationals Seven years, $210M $30M

Manny Machado, 3B, Padres 10 years, $300M $30M

Chris Sale, LHP, Red Sox Five years, $145M $29M

Jacob deGrom, RHP, Mets Five years, $137.5M $27.5M

Yoenis Cespedes, OF, Mets Four years, $110M $27.5M

Christian Yelich, OF, Brewers Seven years, $188.5M $26.9M

Johnny Cueto, RHP, Giants Six years, $130M $26M

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Cardinals Five years, $130M $26M

Jon Lester, LHP, Cubs Six years, $155M $25.8M

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP, Yankees Six years, $155M $25.8M

Bryce Harper, OF, Phillies 13 years, $330M $25.4M

Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Yankees 13 years, $325M $25M

Robinson Cano, 2B, Mets 10 years, $240M $24M

Albert Pujols, DH, Angels 10 years, $240M $24M

Zack Wheeler, RHP, Phillies Five years, $118M $23.6M

Patrick Corbin, LHP, Nationals Six years, $140M $23.3M

Josh Donaldson, 3B, Twins Four years, $92M $23M

Jason Heyward, OF, Cubs Eight years, $184M $23M

Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros Seven years, $163.5M $23M

Chris Davis, 1B, Orioles Seven years, $161M $23M

Joey Votto, 1B, Reds 10 years, $225M $22.5M

Jordan Zimmermann, RHP, Tigers Five years, $110M $22M

J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox Five years, $110M $22M

Justin Upton, OF, Angels Five years, $106M $21.2M

Ryan Braun, OF, Brewers Five years, $105M $21M

Yu Darvish, RHP, Cubs Six years, $126M $21M

Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox Six years, $120M $20M

Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros Five years, $100M $20M

Source: spotrac.com