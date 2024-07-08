A high-speed crash in St. Paul sets off fireworks inside a car and ignited a fire that killed the driver, police said Monday.
The car left the road shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, struck a tree and a light pole, according to police.
"The vehicle then caught on fire," a police statement read. "The vehicle contained an amount of fireworks, which began to explode and made it difficult for anyone to help the driver."
Police said that excessive speed is believed to have played a role in the crash.
The driver's identity has yet to be released. No one else was in the car.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Emergency response crew in Faribault put out their own call for help while helping others
The Rice County Community Emergency Response Team has about 30 members, but could always use more hands, said Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
Local
Hwy. 65 closure in East Bethel, Ham Lake begins Tuesday
Rainy weather pushed the work from June to this month.
St. Paul
High-speed crash in St. Paul sets off fireworks inside car, ignites fire that kills driver
The car left the road shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, struck a tree and a light pole, according to police.
Election
Who's on my Minnesota ballot?
Use your address to find your ballot ahead of Minnesota's Aug. 13 primary election.
Minneapolis
Argument leads to 18-year-old being fatally shot in Minneapolis
The gunfire occurred about 7:50 p.m. Sunday at Nicollet Avenue and E. 27th Street, police said.