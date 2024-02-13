Section team wrestling tournaments will go on across the state this week, with 24 state tournament berths to be decided by Saturday night.

In Class 3A, Mounds View, which took over the No. 1 ranking three weeks ago and is looking to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2007, will host the Section 4 tournament Friday. The Mustangs have been anticipating the team tournament since unexpectedly losing to rival Stillwater in the finals a year ago.

St. Michael-Albertville is another team seeking redemption from a year ago. The Knights, seeded No. 1 in Section 5, all but had the Class 3A state championship sewed up before shockingly losing five straight matches in the finals and falling to Hastings 33-32. No. 2 seed Wayzata is standing in St. Michael-Albertville's way.

In Class 2A, Simley is the favorite in Section 4 and will seek its 17 consecutive state tournament berth. The No. 1-ranked Spartans have won the past five 2A team championships. The Section 1 tournament will draw plenty of eyes, likely pitting No. 3-ranked Kasson-Mantorville against No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa with a spot in the state tournament at stake. Finals will be held Saturday at Rochester Mayo Civic Center.

Wrestling state rankings

Rankings are by theguillotine.com.

CLASS 3A: 1. Mounds View; 2. Shakopee; 3. Stillwater; 4. St. Michael-Albertville; 5. Hastings; 6. New Prague; 7. Waconia; 8. Wayzata; 9. Albert Lea; 10. Apple Valley; 11. Northfield; 12. Farmington.

CLASS 2A: 1. Simley; 2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 3. Kasson-Mantorville; 4. Totino-Grace; 5. Scott West; 6. Becker; 7. Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle/Montevideo; 8. Marshall; 9. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 10. Little Falls; 11. Rocori; 12. Annandale/Maple Lake.

CLASS 1A: 1. Chatfield; 2. Holdingford; 3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 4. Jackson County Central; 5. Staples-Motley; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Royalton/Upsala; 8. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial; 9. Frazee; 10. Paynesville; 11. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton; 12. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie.

Final metro honor roll

Listed are metro-area wrestlers with 30 or more reported victories.

107 POUNDS

Owen Larose, Mounds View, 41-4

Turner Ross, Simley, 40-1

Logan Refsnider, Totino-Grace, 40-3

Dylan St. Germain, Eagan, 35-2

Liam Collins, Prior Lake, 33-1

Ethan Strack, Scott West, 33-8

Brett Kiecker, Orono, 31-10

Anthony Heim, Shakopee, 30-2

Caley Graber, Northfield, 30-4

Jacob Williams, Becker, 30-8

114 POUNDS

Bennett Kujawa, Becker, 40-5

Joel Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, 37-2

Brett Swenson, Mounds View, 37-2

Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, 37-2

Cassen Brumm, Annandale/ML, 32-4

Austin Grzywinski, Simley, 32-5

Wyatt Wald, Cambridge-Isanti, 32-8

Gavin Lambert, Hastings, 31-11

Joe Dauffenbach, Stillwater, 31-9

Alex Gau, Champlin Park, 30-5

Gabriel Michels, Howard Lake-W-W, 30-11

121 POUNDS

Blake Beissel, Hastings, 42-1

Leo Edblad, Cambridge-Isanti, 42-3

Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, 40-0

Lawson Eller, New Prague, 39-3

Jackson Refsnider, Totino-Grace, 39-4

Shane Schwab, South St. Paul, 36-3

Luke Koenen, Wayzata, 36-5

Grayson Eggum, St. Thomas Academy, 36-7

Stephen Dragos, Chaska/Chan, 35-8

Raydon Graham, Howard Lake-W-W, 34-9

Caleb Tracy, Scott West, 34-9

Caden Staab, Northfield, 31-6

Carter Katherman, Waconia, 31-9

Porter Pribyl, Annandale/ML, 30-6

127 POUNDS

Trey Beissel, Hastings, 44-2

Tegan Sherk, St. Francis, 41-2

Cole Munstertieger, Mound Westonka, 39-4

Logan Schwanz, Hutchinson/BLH, 38-3

Chase Mills, St. Michael-Albertville, 35-5

Jake Kos, Simley, 35-6

Kaleb Mead, Watertown-Mayer, 33-4

Grant Marr, Forest Lake, 33-6

Sean O'Brien, Totino-Grace, 33-8

Grady Weinbrenner, Rogers, 32-8

Tyler Turzinski, Shakopee, 31-4

Spencer Lee, Eastview, 30-11

133 POUNDS

Logan Swensen, Wayzata, 39-1

Christian Carlson, White Bear Lake, 37-8

Finn Bloomquist, Prior Lake, 35-8

Justus Heeg, Simley, 34-9

Max Martin, Hutchinson/BLH, 34-11

Jack Bridenstine, Coon Rapids, 32-7

Tate Olson, Delano, 32-8

Zack Johnson, Blaine, 32-9

Dane Krull, Chaska/Chan, 30-11

139 POUNDS

Jack Nelson, Mound Westonka, 43-2

Kaden Nicolas, Becker, 40-4

Davis Parrow, Farmington, 39-1

Parker Lyden, Forest Lake, 39-4

Zack Carr, Park of Cottage Grove, 37-6

Austin Herbst, Totino-Grace, 37-8

Jayden Haueter, Apple Valley, 34-4

Ian Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, 34-7

Mickey Piazza, Cretin-Derham Hall, 33-9

Raydon Bipes, Hutchinson/BLH, 32-8

Zane Engels, Northfield, 32-8

Mason Breeggemann, Scott West, 30-15

145 POUNDS

Alex Braun, Woodbury, 43-1

Ethan Sylvester, Totino-Grace, 43-2

Matt Randolph, Scott West, 41-3

Cooper Rowe, Mound Westonka, 39-3

Riley Clark, Lakeville South, 36-6

Brady Swenson, Mounds View, 35-8

Andre Adamsson, Brooklyn Center/CA, 34-10

Jackson Marr, Forest Lake, 33-12

Brandon Michel, New Prague, 32-13

152 POUNDS

Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, 42-0

Cash Raymond, Simley, 41-2

Brad Little, Woodbury, 40-5

Gunnar Mullen, Park of Cottage Grove, 37-4

Drew May, Becker, 37-7

Clayton Solberg, Irondale/SLP/StA, 35-5

Isaac Roberts, SP Highland Park, 33-6

Tyler Laudenbach, Apple Valley, 33-9

Riley Forar, Lakeville North, 32-9

Bradee Dwinell, Waconia, 32-10

Johan Alcantara Lund, Mpls. North, 32-10

Addan Schmidt, Spectrum, 30-4

Apollo Ashby, Mounds View, 30-5

Kyler Walters, Shakopee, 30-6

Jack Entinger, Watertown-Mayer, 30-10

Maverick Henderson, Cambridge-Isanti, 30-15

160 POUNDS

Nate Berchtold, South St. Paul, 43-2

Luke Hoag, Hutchinson/BLH, 42-3

Colton Loween, Mounds View, 40-4

Charlie Petit, Wayzata, 37-6

Carter Skradski, Coon Rapids, 33-8

Dylan Richardson, Park of Cottage Grove, 33-10

Tyler Ruff, Lakeville North, 33-12

Max Hultmann, Orono, 31-14

172 POUNDS

Bryce Burkett, Watertown-Mayer/ML, 41-0

Ethan Swenson, Mounds View, 38-6

Brady Westall, New Prague, 38-6

Jacob McLaughlin, St. Agnes, 36-6

Michael Gillette, Chaska/Chan, 35-7

Vristol Short, Simley, 35-8

Jed Wester, St. Michael-Albertville, 33-1

Jackson Barron, Shakopee, 32-2

189 POUNDS

Ben Schultz, Maple Grove, 36-3

Dylan Thomas, Scott West, 36-8

Blake Krause, Lakeville North, 35-6

Marcell Booth, Apple Valley, 33-3

Joe Kruse, Totino-Grace, 33-11

Danny Martin, Simley, 33-11

Carson Turner, Chaska/Chan, 30-6

Calvin Brinkman, Irondale/SLP/StA, 30-12

215 POUNDS

Cy Kruse, Totino-Grace, 43-1

Quin Morgan, Mounds View, 42-0

Brock Zurn, Prior Lake, 37-5

Cooper Jahnke, Waconia, 37-6

Derrick Steinke, Hastings, 36-8

Nathan Klatt, Annandale/ML, 35-1

Cito Tuttle, Stillwater, 35-3

Andrew Bonk, South St. Paul, 34-8

Brady McPherson, Orono, 33-12

Tristan Holbrook, Scott West, 32-5

285 (Heavyweight)

Lamarcus Osborne, Mpls. North, 37-5

Brody Perry, Edina, 35-5

Carson Schoenbauer, Scott West, 34-8

Brady Anderson, Cambridge-Isanti, 33-11

Will Sather, Eden Prairie, 32-1

Jack Bauer, Eastview, 32-6

John Seemann, Mound Westonka, 32-9

Cole Will, Eagan, 31-5

Gavin Maxey, Mounds View, 31-7

Owen Swedberg, Totino-Grace, 31-10

Zach Carnes, White Bear Lake, 31-14

Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, 30-1

GIRLS

100 POUNDS

Ava Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, 32-4

Zoe Roddis, South St. Paul, 26-8

Ivy Brandenburg, Hastings, 25-8

106 POUNDS

Vivian Diaz, South St. Paul, 35-12

Annica Blasko, Forest Lake, 25-3

Briana Martinez, South St. Paul, 25-10;

112 POUNDS

Gisele Gallegos, South St. Paul, 34-10

Hannah Schuster, Apple Valley, 30-4

Allison Weinzettel, Hastings, 23-11

Gabbi VonBerge, Hutchinson/BLH, 22-5

Teva Feit, New Prague, 21-10

118 POUNDS

Phoenix Fure, Cambridge-Isanti, 32-8

Gracie Kobus, St. Michael-Albertville, 29-9

Leila Reid, South St. Paul, 26-14

Destiney Lofton, New Prague, 22-4

Anna Ruka, Forest Lake, 19-10

124 POUNDS

Andrea Quinones, Apple Valley, 28-4

Amelia Converse, St. Croix Lutheran/Academy, 25-5

Xitllali Bugarin Brito, South St. Paul, 20-15

Lainey Houts, Northfield, 17-5; Annabel Norquist, Hastings, 17-9

130 POUNDS

Avery Herron, St. Michael-Albertville, 26-8

Anna Delaney, Cooper, 21-5

Annabel Norquist, Hastings, 21-10

Sina Guerra-Gardado, Apple Valley, 21-14

Hannah Wigern, Hutchinson/BLH, 18-4

Jamie Peterson, Forest Lake, 18-13;

136 POUNDS

Cassy Gonzales, Apple Valley, 27-0

Hailey Jackson, South St. Paul, 25-14

Aliyah Robbins, Forest Lake, 17-9

148 POUNDS

Esperanza Calvillo, Apple Valley, 29-3

Fae Bromley, St. Michael-Albertville, 23-8

Kelsey Cruz Rojas, Bloomington Kennedy, 22-4

Skylar Little Soldier, Hastings, 17-0

155 POUNDS

Jemima Mukete, Apple Valley, 20-9

Savana Stans, Forest Lake, 18-12

Bella Carlson, Forest Lake, 17-11

170 POUNDS

Sadie Strait, St. Michael-Albertville, 28-5

Grace Alagbo, Apple Valley, 25-1

190 POUNDS

Gloriann Vigniavo, Apple Valley, 27-4

235 POUNDS

Ella George, South St. Paul, 22-2

Lily Wolke, Apple Valley, 21-8