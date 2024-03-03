Kaden Nicolas had been waiting a year for Saturday night. The Becker junior lost in the 133-pound finals to Mound Westonka's Jack Nelson in 2023 and made retribution his point of emphasis all season.

He got his payback, ending Nelson's bid for a fourth state championship with a 5-4 victory in the 139-pound finals of the wrestling state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

Nelson was open about his goal of another state championship and was quoted in print about it.

"I read it," Nicolas said, and he admitted he used it as motivation. "One-hundred percent. I spent every day thinking about this match. I knew he was the guy to beat. I was gunning for him. Last year, I got pinned. I was like, 'I got one year. I'm gonna be back.' "

That attitude paid off in the form of a state title.

"Last year I went to practice, but I just went through the motions," he said. "This year, I had something in mind, and I just gunned it."

In the 145 weight class, Nolan Ambrose of Jackson County Central became a four-time state champion, overcoming The Guillotine's No. 1-ranked wrestler, Gavin Johnson of Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Near Ambrose was his family. Seven members sat in the row closest to the mat, each wearing a white shirt with a letter. It all spelled A-M-B-R-O-S-E in glittery blue.

His family is visible in showing support, but Jeremy Ambrose, Nolan's father, called Nolan a "quiet and humble kid" who worked hard earn his state title.

Kruse cruises

Totino-Grace senior 215-pounder Cy Kruse became the first wrestler in state history to record 50 or more pins in a season when he pinned Caleb Johnson of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 1:53 in the championship match. He pinned all seven of his opponents in the tournament and finished his season with 51 pins.

Champs clash

In Class 1A, the 127-pound weight class produced a title bout between two defending champions. Donovan Schmid of Mille Lacs moved up to 127 after he won at 120 and faced the defending 127-pound champion, Devin Carter of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut.

Schmid, following teammate Zach Remer's championship in the weight class below, defeated Carter by decision, 9-2.

"I dominated him pretty much," Schmid said. "I didn't give him the opportunity to do any of his stuff."

Remer defeated Reed Sommer of Mille Lacs 10-3.

The final victor

Keegan Kuball of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown-Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton returned to the tournament looking to defend his sophomore-year title in the Class 1A 285-pound heavyweight class. In the last match of the tournament, Kuball took down West Central-Ashby senior Will Rustan 7-2.

Kuball, with a smile, raised his arms in glory, looking around the stadium as fans cheered and the tournament ended.

Skylar Little Soldier wins again

Hastings senior Skylar Little Soldier concluded her high school career with her third straight championship, pinning Cece Rock of Luverne at 1:41 in the 148 class.

"I was focused on getting it over with, ready to be done," she said.

She went out with a 19-0 record.

"I got a little chip on my shoulder," she admitted. "I'm undefeated for the last three years. Everyone's gunning for me."

Girls heavyweight doubles up

St. Cloud senior Camryn Kenning bounced nervously in the corner before her match in the 235-pound finals. "I feel a little nervous," she admitted.

She needn't have been. She made short work of Ella George of South Paul, pinning her in 28 seconds for her second consecutive state championship.

"I only have one goal in mind and that's to win," she said.

Charli Raymond repeats

Defending 107 champion Charli Raymond of Simley took on Destiney Lofton of New Prague at 118 for her second state championship. Raymond won by major decision, 13-2.

After her win, Raymond ran to the stands.

"I went after my brother, sister, my dad and my grandpa, my mom and aunt," she said. "It's always great to see that support."

Raymond said that this year's state championship feels just as good as the last one and the pursuit for the next is already under way.

"Plan on doing the same training methods for next season, maybe work a little harder," Raymond said.

Cassie Gonzalez, perfect again

Apple Valley sophomore Cassie Gonzalez beat senior Diann Smith of Grand Meadow-LeRoy-Ostrander-Southland at 136, concluding her second consecutive undefeated season.

"This one feels much bigger and more important," Gonzalez said.