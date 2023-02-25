Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Orono dramatically rallied past Class 3A, No. 1 Benilde St. Margaret's for a 77-69 boys basketball victory Friday.

The Class 3A, No. 6 Spartans outscored the visiting Red Knights 17-1 over the final five minutes. Riley Nelson made a three-point shot with 57.7 seconds left to give the Spartans a 71-69 lead. Nelson finished with 17 points off the bench.

Isaiah Hagen led the Spartans with 36 points. Jalen Wilson led the Red Knights with 24 points.

In other boys basketball games:

St. Thomas Academy 68, South St. Paul 65: Luke Dobbs scored 23 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 4 Cadets past the host Class 3A, No. 9 Packers. Chamberlain Jack had 18 points for the Cadets. Nasir Jones led the Packers with 21 points.

Farmington 77, Shakopee 69: The Tigers had a 15-point lead at halftime and held off the visiting Sabers in the second half. Brandon Hrncir led the Tigers with 18 points. Jalen Langsy led the Sabers with 25 points.

Eastview 63, Lakeville South 62: Jonathan Mekonnen scored 15 points to lead the Lightning past the host Cougars..

Waconia 71, Chaska 67: Jackson Hayes scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats past the host Hawks.

Boys' hockey

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Rosemount 1: Jake Fisher put the second-seeded Raiders ahead for good with 3:21 left in the semifinal round of Class 2A, Section 3 at Braemar Arena.

St. Thomas Academy 4, Eastview 0: The top-seeded Cadets scored three goals in a 7:25 span in the second period to pull away from the fourth-seeded Lightning in the semifinal round of the Class 2A, Section 3 at Braemar Arena.

New Prague 3, Faribault 0: The second-seeded Trojans scored two goals in the third period to pull away from the seventh-seeded Falcons in the quarterfinals of Class 1A, Section 1. Michael Beckius and Will Seymour scored 4:03 apart in the third period for the Trojans. Jacob Scherf made 56 saves for the Falcons.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7, Bloomington Kennedy 5: Calvin Jones had two goals and three assists to lead the sixth-seeded Dragons past the 11th-seeded Eagles in the first round of Class 1A, Section 2. Rohr Brockman made 50 saves for the Eagles.

Girls basketball

Roseville 50, Stillwater 46: The Raiders overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to upset the visiting Class 4A, No. 10 Ponies. Drew Johnston led the Raiders with 18 points.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 79, Orono 63: Olivia Olson scored 24 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 2 Red Knights past the visiting Spartans.

Mayer Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 60: The Class 1A, No. 2 Crusaders overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Knights. Izzy Keaveny and Danica Martin led the Crusaders with 19 points each.