When they were youngsters in club gymnastics, Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka senior Reagan Kelley and Big Lake senior Britney Krumrei were in the same gymnastics club.

Both moved on to successful high school gymnastics careers, and it all came full circle Saturday with Kelley slipping past Krumrei for the Class 1A all-around championship at the gymnastics state meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Kelley, the defending champion, scored 38.5, enough to beat Krumrei, who had a career-best 38.15. North Branch sophomore Dakota Esget finished third at 37.425.

"We were on the same team together when we were in Level 3. We actually have a picture where we're sitting next to each other," Kelley said. "It's crazy that we were on the same team as little kids and now we're competing against each other in the all-around."

Both were in top form Saturday. They competed in the same rotation but on different events, each putting up lofty scores and realizing the other was doing the same.

"I always pay attention to Reagan," Krumrei said. "She's one of my favorite people to watch. She's just so lovely, and her gymnastics is incredible."

Kelley began the meet with the highest individual score of the meet, 9.85 on the vault. It set the tone.

"It gave me such a confidence boost," she said. "I'd never stuck my layout before."

Kelley added that last year's state tournament played into her success Saturday. "I knew what was coming," she said. "I knew the equipment, and I felt a little more confident than I did last year."

Krumrei injured her left ankle in warmups and performed all night with it heavily taped. She refused to use that as an excuse.

"It still hurts, but I had to suck it up," she said. "I'm not out without a bang in my senior year."

Kelley won the vault with a 9.85, Krumrei the floor exercise with a 9.6. Esget took the uneven bars with a 9.575, and the balance beam was won by Perham's Avery McAllister with a 9.575.