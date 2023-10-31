Junior Sawyer Bollinger Danielson scored three second-half goals to give No. 4 seed St. Paul Academy a 4-3 upset victory over top-seeded Providence Academy in a Class 1A girls soccer state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Danielson scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute with 2:02 left in regulation.

In a two-minute span early in the game, Providence Academy grabbed a 2-0 lead. In the sixth minute, senior Avery Lampe scored on the rebound after a free kick from sophomore Maddyn Greenway. Junior Tatum Janezich scored on an assist from sophomore Anabelle Alber in the eighth minute of the game for the two-goal lead.

But the Spartans cut the deficit in half in the 36th minute of the first half when freshman Sofia Johnson and sophomore Lucia Gonzalez combined for a goal to make it 2-1 before the break.

The Spartans tied the game right away in the second half, on a long shot from just outside the box by Danielson with an assist to Gonzalez. Danielson gave the Spartans a 3-2 lead in the 57th minute with a goal off a free kick.

Greenway answered with a sharp-angle shot to tie the game again, 3-3, about three minutes later.