Holy Angels, controlling play in the opponent's end of the field, broke a tie with three consecutive goals and took a 4-1 victory over Totino-Grace in a Class 2A girls soccer semifinal Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
All-Metro forward Audrey Garton had a goal and an assist for the No. 2-ranked Stars (19-1-1), who went into the game averaging just more than six goals per game.
The Stars will play Friday for their second straight championship.
High Schools
