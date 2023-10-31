Holy Angels, controlling play in the opponent's end of the field, broke a tie with three consecutive goals and took a 4-1 victory over Totino-Grace in a Class 2A girls soccer semifinal Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

All-Metro forward Audrey Garton had a goal and an assist for the No. 2-ranked Stars (19-1-1), who went into the game averaging just more than six goals per game.

The Stars will play Friday for their second straight championship.