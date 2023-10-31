Top-seeded Edina took care of fourth-seeded Andover 3-0 on Tuesday in the Class 3A semifinals of the girls soccer state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Izzy Engle, the Metro Player of the Year, has the ability to score in a variety of ways and put them on display with two goals, a pair of near misses and a role in the third Hornets goal.

First she showed her touch by chipping a ball over Huskies goalkeeper Haley Mau. Engle intercepted a pass, Mau came out aggressively to defend, and Engle scored over her 4 minutes, 52 seconds into the game.

Engle extended the lead for Edina (21-0-0) by dribbling through three Huskies defender before going around Mau and scoring from a wide angle with 3:38 left in the first half.

Between the goals, Engle took two long shots that sailed just over the crossbar.

On the Hornets' third goal, Engle sent a corner kick across the box to Grace Pohlidal. Pohlidal's header went back across the box to Disha Roy, who tapped it in.

The Huskies (12-5-4) had good possession time in the first half but were unable to generate offense in the box. In the second half, they had a shot go just off the far post on goalkeeper Eleni McGuire's left side.