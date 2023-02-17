Gentry Academy senior Cara Sajevic scored a pair of goals 15 seconds apart in the second period to give her team a three-goal lead on the way to its second consecutive Class 2A, Section 4 girls hockey championship.
Seeded second and ranked fourth in Class 2A in the latest coaches poll, Gentry Academy upset top seed Hill-Murray 4-1 Thursday at Aldrich Arena.
For the Pioneers (23-4-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, it was the second consecutive season of section-final heartbreak against the Stars (24-3-2). Gentry Academy defeated Hill-Murray in last year's title game in double overtime.
The Pioneers have lost three consecutive section finals and four in five seasons.
