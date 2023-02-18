For the ninth consecutive season, Edina's girls hockey team is a section champion.

Edina scored a pair of second-period goals in a 32-second span to take a two-goal lead. That and solid penalty kills throughout the game helped the Hornets defeat Blake 3-0 to take the Class 2A, Section 6 championship Friday at Parade Ice Garden.

Senior Hannah Halverson scored twice, one an empty-netter, and senior goaltender Uma Corniea produced her 10th shutout of the season with 17 saves.

Edina (21-4-2) got a bit of revenge for a 1-0 defeat against Blake on Jan. 17, the last time Edina lost. The Hornets return to state for the 13th time since 2009; they won three straight Class 2A titles from 2017-19 and won again in 2021.

Blake (15-12-0), the top seed in the section and ranked No. 13 in Class 2A, once again fell short of the Class 2A state tournament. It hasn't reached Xcel Energy Center since it won the 2017 Class 1A championship. The Bears have played in three section finals since opting up to Class 2A (2018, 2019, 2023), and all of them have been losses to Edina. It's the third season in a row that Edina has ended Blake's season, defeating the Bears the past two seasons in the section semifinal round.