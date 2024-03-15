



Ron Haggstrom and Theo Franz will cover the Class 1A and 2A semifinals Friday at Williams Arena, and they'll also look for stories beyond the games. Come back for their latest and to see contributions from other Star Tribune staffers.

. . .

10:54 a.m.

The four heavyweights in the two largest classes — Hopkins (27-3) and Minnetonka (28-2) in Class 4A and Benilde-St. Margaret's (26-5) and DeLaSalle (27-3) in Class 3A — have advanced to the finals.

Can the top quartet in the two smallest classes — Providence Academy (26-4) and Albany (29-1) in Class 2A and Goodhue (26-5) and Mountain Iron-Buhl (28-3) in Class 1A — do likewise Friday afternoon? If so, it sets up a Super Saturday Showdown Spectacular.

Day 3 of the girls basketball state tournament at Williams Arena will provide the final answers. Large contingents will file into The Barn from rural Minnesota as well as strong followings from two Twin Cities private schools. It will all get under way at noon.

Class 1A will get the day started with Goodhue, ranked No. by Minnesota Basketball News, taking on undersized Underwood (28-3), ranked seventh. The Rockets will have a tough time shooting three-pointers over Goodhue's taller players; they went 11-for-23 on three-pointers their their semifinal win.

Defending state champion and No. 3-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl will face No. 4 Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (28-3) in the second semifinal. It will be a rematch of an early December game that the Rangers won 65-43. It won't be as easy this time around.

Class 2A will take to the court for the night session. The marquee matchup of the day, featuring the two best sophomores in the state — Maddyn Greenway of top-ranked Providence Academy and Tori Oehrlein of No. 5 Crosby-Ironton — will get the evening started at 6 p.m. Oehrlein doesn't have quite the supporting cast with the Rangers (25-6) that Greenway has around her and will be counted on all over the court. The teams met at the end of January, a 93-75 Providence Academy victory. The Rangers must be better defensively and keep pace with the electric Greenway to avenge that loss.

The day will be capped by No. 2-ranked Minnehaha Academy (27-3) taking on No. 3 Albany. Albany, which lost to Providence Academy in the championship game last season, defeat Providence Academy 72-70 during the regular season. That's something Minnehaha Academy hasn't achieved; it has lost two close games to the Lions this season. It should be a high-scoring affair and a fun cap to another day of watching the state's best.

We are about an hour from tipoff. The fun nears.