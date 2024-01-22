Minnetonka presented coach Brian Cosgriff his 600th career win with a 74-64 victory over Prior Lake last Tuesday. His gift is another week at No. 1.

The unbeaten Skippers (15-0) remain atop the girls basketball Metro Top 10, a position they have held since the start of the season. Cosgriff owns a career record of 601-78 over his 23-year career.

The top five stand pat, even though No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (14-2) stumbled at No. 7 Eden Prairie (14-3). St. Michael-Albertville is still without its leading scorer, senior guard Ja'Kahla Craft, and hung with the Eagles 66-58 on the road. Craft, committed to Seton Hall and averaging 25.8 points per game, suffered a dislocated right pinkie finger. Eden Prairie was coming off a disheartening 75-48 loss to No. 6 Wayzata (13-3).

The competition for the final three spots continues to be tumultuous. Lakeville North (11-4) moves up to the eighth position, followed by No. 9 Andover (12-2) and No. 10 Rosemount (11-4).

This week's marquee matchup

Minnetonka vs. Providence Academy at St. Michael-Albertville, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

The reigning two-time Class 2A state champion Lions (14-2), fourth in the Metro Top 10, get another shot at one of the big-class heavyweights. They lost to Hopkins 80-73 at a neutral site earlier this season and now get a shot at Minnetonka. Sophomore guard Maddyn Greenway, who is averaging 33.4 points per game, is going to need plenty of support from her Providence Academy teammates.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Minnetonka (15-0). Last week: 1

2. Hopkins (13-2). Last week: 2

3. St. Michael-Albertville (14-2). Last week: 3

4. Providence Academy (2A) (14-2). Last week: 4

5. Maple Grove (12-2). Last week: 5

6. Wayzata (13-3). Last week: 7

7. Eden Prairie (14-3). Last week: 6

8. Lakeville North (11-4). Last week: 9

9. Andover (12-2). Last week: 10

10. Rosemount (11-4). Last week: 8