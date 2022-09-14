The prep football season is often referred to as "Friday Night Lights."

Here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, don't forget about the games that fall on Thursdays and Saturdays. This season includes quite a few, in many cases the result of a shortage of game officials that led to some conferences asking schools to schedule games outside of Fridays.

Today, four games involving teams from the Twin Cities metropolitan area are scheduled, including one that involves a member of the Metro Top 10, No. 7 Woodbury:

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt at Minneapolis Roosevelt, 3:30 p.m.

Hopkins vs. East Ridge at TCO Performance Center, 7 p.m.

Park of Cottage Grove at Eastview, 7 p.m.

Woodbury at Eagan, 7 p.m.

Can't make it to any of those? Here are 10 metro-area matchups, including a couple of rivalry games, on non-Fridays to consider this season:

Saturday, Sept. 17: Cooper at Armstrong; Hastings at Simley

Thursday, Sept. 22: Eden Prairie at Rosemount; Tri-City United at Belle Plaine

Saturday, Sept 24: St. Louis Park at Benilde-St. Margaret's

Thursday, Sept. 29: Champlin Park at Maple Grove

Thursday, Oct. 6: Centennial at Blaine

Thursday, Oct. 13: Holy Angels at Chanhassen; Shakopee at Lakeville South

Thursday, Oct. 20: Centennial at Woodbury