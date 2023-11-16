Let's take this inside.

The high school football season moves indoors this week, for semifinals in seven classes.

It's a big change, going from the outdoors of a Minnesota November to the temperature-controlled, wind-free, dry indoors of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Perfect conditions? Yes, and there's perfection in play in more ways than that. We'll be on the third game of the day Thursday before we encounter a team with a loss.

The challenge only gets greater this time of year, and it's not easy for Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque, either. Those two Star Tribune reporters will continue to see who can predict the most winners. Twenty-one games remain in the season, and they'll each take a guess on each one.

It's gone on all season, and not much separates them. Jim is 36-12 this season, David 34-14.

Their picks and their analysis for Thursday's four semifinals:

NINE-PLAYER

No. 5 Kingsland Knights (12-0) vs. No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami Falcons (12-0), 10:30 a.m.

Jim says: Both teams put up points in bunches, around 45 per game. But defense wins championships, and Fertile-Beltrami has been miserly all season, giving up just 100 points all season. The pick: Fertile-Beltrami 38, Kingsland 24

David says: A Kingsland program mired in a 51-game losing streak (2012-17) has reached unfathomable heights. Senior running back Beau Wiersma (34 touchdowns) and sophomore quarterback Kaaleem Reiland (almost 3,000 offensive yards) will pace the Knights. The pick: Kingsland 28, Fertile-Beltrami 21

No. 4 Ottertail Central Bulldogs (11-0) vs. No. 3 Nevis Tigers (11-0), 1 p.m.

Jim says: Ottertail Central is built for postseason success: a big offensive line in front of workhorse running back Lane Dilly, who has a nose for the end zone. The pick: Nevis 33, Ottertail Central 12

David says: Will the Bulldogs be able to solve a Nevis defense that held potent Mountain Iron-Buhl to eight points, breaking the defending champs' 24-game winning streak? The pick: Nevis 38, Ottertail Central 10

CLASS 4A

No. 9 Byron Bears (10-1) vs. No. 3 Rocori Spartans (9-2), 4 p.m.

Jim says: It's no coincidence that the last time Rocori won a state title, in 2019, a Steil was at QB. Then it was Jack Steil. This time it's younger brother Will, who has committed to play safety at North Dakota State. They are cut from the same intractable mold. The pick: Rocori 30, Byron 22

David says: The Spartans have thrived despite a brutal schedule and count victories over ranked Detroit Lakes, Becker and Orono this postseason. They trailed 21-7 at halftime against Orono before rallying for the win. "I was almost speechless after the game with how well this team has responded to adversity this season," coach James Herberg told Dave Overlund of WJON radio. The pick: Rocori 28, Byron 19

CLASS 6A

No. 4 Centennial Cougars (10-1) vs. No. 3 Lakeville South Cougars (10-1), 7 p.m.

Jim says: I've made no secret of how much I love how Centennial plays: No frills, no flash, just straight-ahead, tough-guy football. But Lakeville South appears to have a special kind of mojo working this season. When a play needs to be made, the Cougars get it done. The pick: Lakeville South 19, Centennial 16

David says: Lakeville South's grit and familiarity make the difference. Centennial reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1984 while the Cougars will be there for the fifth time in the past five state tournaments. The pick: Lakeville South 24, Centennial 21

Click here for the seven tournament brackets.

Click here for the Neighborhood Sports Network, which streams the semifinals. A subscription is required.