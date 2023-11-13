Eighty-eight seniors will participate in the 2023 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game, the football coaches association and the Vikings announced Monday.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium and will be the 50th annual all-star game sponsored by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and Minnesota's 61st high school football all-star game overall, dating to 1945.

Rosters were selected by the coaches association, as were 12 coaches for each team. Jack Negen of Robbinsdale Armstrong will be head coach of the North team, and Nick David of Mound Westonka will be head coach of the South team.

North roster

Andy Becker, RB, Kimball Area

Wyatt Bell, DL, Rogers

Zach Bengtson, K, Becker

Zach Bentler, DE, Two Harbors

Harrison Brun, OLB, Rockford

Logan Bunker, LB, Elk River

Mason Carrier, LB, Detroit Lakes

Tait Christensen, DE, Litchfield

Elijah Claussen, DL, Staples-Motley

Langden College, OLB, Robbinsdale Armstrong

KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, WR, Coon Rapids

Daylen Cummings, QB, Centennial

D'Mario Davenport, RB, Andover

Luke Dehnicke, WR, Andover

Mason Delzer, RB, New London-Spicer

Josh Dudgeon, OL, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Joe Duerr, C, St. Michael-Albertville

Cadman Foley, OL, St. Agnes

Bryce Gapinski, DB, Foley

Nolan Geislinger, QB, Eden Valley-Watkins

Wyatt Gilmore, DE, Rogers

Evan Hatton, OLB, Mounds View

Matthew Heinen, LB, Champlin Park

Tykeilan Hyshaw-Moore, DB, Fridley

Ryan Kangas, WR, Win-E-Mac

Kyle Mages, DB, Osakis

Emerson Mandell, OL, Irondale

Peyton Menzel, WR, Hermantown

Grady Minnerath, DL, Rocori

Brody O'Keefe, FB, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Wyatt Osterbauer, TE, Buffalo

Riley Peters, OL, Pequot Lakes

Mark Rendl, LB, Forest Lake

Zashon Rich, DB, Minneapolis North

Sawyer Rumohr, OL, Alexandria

Tanner Schmidt, WR, Stillwater

Brayden Staples, OLB, Alexandria

Will Steil, DB, Rocori

Owen Swedberg, OL, Totino-Grace

Marcus Whiting, DE, Centennial

Manny Wilson, OL, Wayzata

Mitchell Wind, OL, Brainerd

Rory Wyatt, DB, Minneapolis Patrick Henry

Azrie Yeager, C, Minneapolis North

Head coach: Jack Negen, Robbinsdale Armstrong. Assistant coaches: Greg Spahn (Grand Rapids), Ryan Bartlet (White Bear Lake), Dan Zubich (Montain Iron-Buhl), Darrell Salmi (Stillwater), Chad Gustafson (New London-Spicer).

South roster

Jide Abasiri, DE, Prior Lake

Dylan Banks, OLD, Cannon Falls

Quentin Cobb-Butler, WR, Woodbury

Sawyer DeSmet, TE, Minneota

Pierce Dols, OLB, Minneapolis Washburn

A.J. Donovan, K, La Crescent-Hokah

Alex Dreher, OL, St. Paul Central

Shane Engel-Mueller, DE, Waseca

Jared Fischer, OL, Edgerton

Joe Hager, OLB, Lakeville South

Jack Hansen, OL, Eagan

Savion Hart, RB, St. Thomas Academy

Ayden Helder, QB, Stewartville

Carter Holcomb, WR, Rochester Mayo

Caleb Jannsen, LB, Stewartville

Anton Kadlec, OL, Hutchinson

Owen Kemper, DB, Edina

Jayce Kiehne, DB, Fillmore Central

Teddy Knapp, TE, St. Thomas Academy

Antonio Menard, DE, Lakeville North

Bart McAninch, QB, Mankato West

Max Mogelson, DL, Two Rivers

Henry Novak, TE, New Prague

Michael Oftedahl, OL, Mound Westonka

Francis O'Malley, RB, Montevideo

Will Peroutka, DB, Rosemount

Levi Pooley, DB, Fairmont

Kyan Rauk, OL, Northfield

Will Roth, DL, Rochester Lourdes

Keegan Ryan, DB, Lake City

Mo Saine, DE, Eden Prairie

Will Sather, C, Eden Prairie

Mitch Seykora, OLB, Owatonna

Jalen Smith, WR, Mankato West

Luke Speedling, OL, Minnetonka

Easton Suess, DE, Kasson Mantorville

Ashton Toll, LB, Springfield

Jordan Tornstrom, C, Caledonia

Ryan Vosper, LB, Shakopee

Will Washington, DB, Apple Valley

Sawyer Wilkie, FB, Lakeville North

Maxwell Woods, RB, Chanhassen

Head coach: Nick David (Mound Westonka). Assistant coaches: Dirk Wells (Lakeville South), Chris Mensink (Fillmore Central), Joel Swanson (Kasson Mantorville), JJ Helget (Mankato West), Brad Johnson (Fairmont).