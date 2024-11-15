David says: JCC head coach Tom Schuller told the Jackson County Pilot’s Dan Condon that familiarity is the key to this matchup. Schuller said he expects the Cubs — coached by former Pipestone head coach Clay Anderson — to use split backs on offense and said they like to run the outside veer the way Pipestone did it for years. When they pass, the Cubs like to roll out and run a lot of middle screens. It’s one thing to know what’s coming. It’s another to stop it. The pick: Jackson County Central 24, Kimball Area 21