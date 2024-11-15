Five more state semifinals present a handful of challenges for football prognosticators
The indoor portion of the prep postseason continues at U.S. Bank Stadium with games spread over four classes, closing with the Class 6A clash of Shakopee and Maple Grove.
Jackson County Central Huskies (11-0) vs. Kimball Area Cubs (11-0), 9 a.m.
David says: JCC head coach Tom Schuller told the Jackson County Pilot’s Dan Condon that familiarity is the key to this matchup. Schuller said he expects the Cubs — coached by former Pipestone head coach Clay Anderson — to use split backs on offense and said they like to run the outside veer the way Pipestone did it for years. When they pass, the Cubs like to roll out and run a lot of middle screens. It’s one thing to know what’s coming. It’s another to stop it. The pick: Jackson County Central 24, Kimball Area 21
Jim says: This one is a tossup. Jackson County Central may have the more high-profile players — Huskies quarterback Roman Voss is a bona fide DI recruit — and it has the pedigree, with 11 previous tournament appearances, including the past two years. Kimball is making its first tournament appearance since 1991. The Cubs have blanked two of their past three foes, making them dangerous, but experience matters. The pick: Jackson County Central 27, Kimball 20
Staples-Motley Cardinals (11-0) vs. Chatfield Gophers (11-0), 4:30 p.m.
David says: The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Jason Feldman reminds us that Chatfield beat Staples-Motley 47-7 in the Class 1A wrestling state championship dual back in February and that running back Colbe Tappe faced Chatfield’s Carson Rowland twice in the state wrestling tournament. Rowland won both matchups — 3-2 in the Class 1A state championship dual and 5-3 in the 152-pound Class 1A individual championship match. Tappe will be out for payback and team glory on the gridiron. The pick: Chatfield 38, Staples-Motley 31.
Jim says: Chatfield comes out of southeast Minnesota, the state’s acknowledged hotbed of high school football. After a relatively mundane regular-season docket, the Gophers have been tested in each of their past two games. Chatfield played in the Class 2A final in 2022. Staples-Motley is no slouch. It upset No. 1 Barnesville in double OT in the quarterfinals. But it hasn’t been indoors at this time of year since 2004. That matters. The pick: Chatfield 32, Staples-Motley 21
Class 4A
Orono Spartans (9-2) vs. Totino-Grace Eagles (11-0), 11:30 a.m.
David says: The Eagles are back to their former ways, bullying their way to Class 4A success, which included an 11-8 victory against these same Spartans at home on Oct. 11. Orono makes the neutral site rematch count. The pick: Orono 14, Totino-Grace 10
Jim says: When Totino-Grace was winning state titles, the Eagles always seemed to have kismet on their side. They were a karmic favorite, the little engine that could, battling schools twice their size. That good vibe seems to be missing now, but they likely don’t need it. They’re playing good, sound football. The pick: Totino-Grace 24, Orono 16
Class 5A
Chanhassen Storm (8-3) vs. Elk River Elks (10-1), 2 p.m.
David says: Chanhassen went to the 5A title game last season but avoided Elk River. A lack of know-how in terms of stopping the Elks’ Power-T offense will haunt the Storm. The pick: Elk River 49, Chanhassen 42
Jim says: Playing Elk River is like trying to defeat an algorithm. You’re battling the power of numbers and probability. The Elks are so efficient, opponents are forced to match them point for point. And no one scores with the regularity of Elk River. The pick: Elk River 42, Chanhassen 28
Class 6A
Shakopee Sabers (10-1) vs. Maple Grove Crimson (11-0) 7:30 p.m.
David says: Beating Maple Grove would cement Shakopee’s status as a Prep Bowl contender — something missing amid all its success the past few years. The Crimson, however, play with a champion’s moxie and again will delay Shakopee’s arrival. The pick: Maple Grove 28, Shakopee 20
Jim says: Maple Grove is the best team in the state, and that is undeniable. The Crimson have the requisite depth of talent and have dispatched all comers. Head coach Adam Spurrell is on track to become one of the select few to go an entire first season without tasting defeat. He’s got the team do it. The pick: Maple Grove 38, Shakopee 24
Dan Zubich about his team's regular-season blowouts: “How do you get 91 points? Well, when you never get tackled, you can get 91 points.”