By now, everyone knows about Elk River’s power-T attack, a version of an old-school running game that relies on precision, technique and deft quarterbacking. The Elks have been up to their old tricks, putting up big rushing numbers and high scores thanks to a steady diet of explosive plays. Monticello is riding an eight-game win streak, a run including five shutouts by a stubborn defense. Keys for the Magic are discipline and attention to detail. Lose one or the other, even momentarily, and it can spell disaster against a team such as Elk River. And make no mistake, the Elks are not a gimmick. It’s not sleight-of-hand football. They run, block and tackle like other teams, but they do it in a manner that pressures defenses to play sound assignment football and react quickly. Monticello’s defense has risen to the occasion all season. Can the Magic do it again when it counts most?