The Minnesota State High School Coaches Association (MSHSCA) will induct five new members into its Hall of Fame at its annual banquet on Saturday at the Sheraton Minneapolis West Hotel in Minnetonka.
The inductees are Skip Dolan of Annandale, Shelly Eklund of Eagan, Bill Gottenborg of Hawley, Don Krusemark of Mankato West and Les Zellman of St. James.
The MSHSCA will also recognize the 2021-22 championship coaches, Coaches of the Year, and Assistant Coaches of the Year winners in all sports.
- The Gophers men's hockey team remained at No. 2 in the USCHO poll after its season-opening sweep of Division I newcomer Lindenwood. Minnesota State Mankato, the Gophers' opponent this weekend, fell two spots to No. 5 even though the Mavericks have yet to play a game.
- The Gophers volleyball team (7-5) fell four spots to No. 11 in the latest AVCA poll after a five-set loss to unranked Northwestern last week.
- The Gophers men's golf team finished the 15-team Marquette Intercollegiate in 10th place with a three-round score of 874, 29 shots behind winner Auburn in River Hills, Wis.
Thorns owner Paulson steps away after damning abuse report
Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women's Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league.
Vikings
Cine has surgery to repair compound fracture of left leg
Safety Lewis Cine, the rookie from Georgia, was injured Sunday in the Vikings' game in London, and had the surgery in England.
Nation
Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul 'dangerous'
Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
Vikings
Cousins is a stand up guy — again — in a season of fallen quarterbacks
Love him or not, you have to admire Kirk Cousins' ability to avoid major injury and stay healthy enough to answer the bell week after week.
Sports
Cup loss aside, the NHL's East still runs through Tampa Bay
Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are accustomed to short offseasons.