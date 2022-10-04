The Minnesota State High School Coaches Association (MSHSCA) will induct five new members into its Hall of Fame at its annual banquet on Saturday at the Sheraton Minneapolis West Hotel in Minnetonka.

The inductees are Skip Dolan of Annandale, Shelly Eklund of Eagan, Bill Gottenborg of Hawley, Don Krusemark of Mankato West and Les Zellman of St. James.

The MSHSCA will also recognize the 2021-22 championship coaches, Coaches of the Year, and Assistant Coaches of the Year winners in all sports.

