Collin Beduhn of Wayzata finally got revenge. Now he holds the No. 1 spot in the boys tennis rankings.

The Class 2A rankings this week display Beduhn at the top, narrowly edging out rival and 2022 state champion Matthew Fullerton of Edina.

After falling in a four-hour match that crowned Fullerton with the 2022 Class 2A title, Beduhn bounced back last week in their first regular season face-off of the 2023 season with a 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 victory.

This was not Beduhn's first victory over Fullerton, as he handled business in their only 2022 regular-season meeting, 6-4, 6-3.

Fullerton had held the No. 1 spot in Class 2A for the entire season, but with the commanding victory sparked by his 134-mile-per-hour serve, Beduhn jumped Fullerton and sits as the new No. 1.

Both seniors, Beduhn and Fullerton are striving for the Class 2A state championship before they begin as teammates at Wisconsin in the fall. A rematch looms as the most likely conclusion to the state tournament, which takes place June 6-9 at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota and the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Their high school teams hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the Class 2A rankings, with Beduhn's Wayzata jumping Edina this week.

IMAC teams dominate the small-class rankings, with St. Paul Academy in the No. 1 spot for Class 1A and Breck, Minnehaha Academy and Mounds Park Academy all producing ranked players or teams. Blake's Kai Chen made a significant move in the rankings from No. 10 to No. 4 in Class 2A.

State rankings

By the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association

Class 2A individuals

1. Collin Beduhn, Wayzata

2. Matthew Fullerton, Edina

3. Ashton Adesoro, Harding

4. (tie) Kai Chen, Blake, and Nolan Ranger, Edina

6. (tie) Tej Bhagra, Rochester Mayo, and Sam Rathmanner, Mahtomedi

8. Konner Gunwall, Chanhassen

9. Brandon Pham, Mahtomedi

10. Anthony Scheglowski, Lakeville North

Class 1A individuals

1. Evan Fraser, Mounds Park Academy

2. Isaac Maddock, Osakis

3. Marjan Veldic, Rochester Lourdes

4. Max Sampson, Mora

5. Alex Draeger, Litchfield

6. Jared Delich, Rock Ridge

7. Aidan Schlichting, Totino-Grace

8. Michael Frost, Holy Family

9. Joshua Cook, Minnehaha Academy

10. Asher Monson, Schaeffer Academy

Class 2A teams

1. Wayzata

2. Edina

3. Rochester Mayo

4. Blake

5. Minnetonka

6. (tie) Orono and Maple Grove

8. (tie) Minneapolis Washburn and Elk River

10. (tie) Lakeville North and Mahtomedi

Class 1A teams

1. St. Paul Academy

2. Schaeffer Academy

3. Rochester Lourdes

4. Breck

5. Rock Ridge

6. Litchfield

7. St. Peter

8. (tie) Thief River Falls and Foley

10. Mounds Park Academy