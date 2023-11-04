St. Paul Academy rallied for three goals in the second half to beat fourth-seeded Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3-2 in the Class 1A boys soccer state tournament final Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Spartans (14-4-3) controlled the second half. They pushed hard early but didn't beat Wildcats goalkeeper Lucas Sems until the 9:02 mark of the half.

Liam Sullivan got the rally started when a rebound of his in-close shot caromed into the net off his body. The shot came off a pass from Awaale Osman.

The Spartans took the lead for good with 16:16 left. Orion Kim beat Sems on a penalty kick to put the Spartans ahead with 26:16 left.

Osman extended the lead to 3-1 with 7:22 left. He fired a free kick from 25 yards out that went just out of the reach of Sems, off the goal post and into the net.

The Wildcats (15-3-2) scored first 19:33 into the game when Seth Konik fed a pass to the front of the net for Jacob Carter, who redirected it into an open net.

The Wildcats got to within a goal with 13 seconds left. Anders Hellyer slid a shot from outside the box under Spartans goalkeeper Cooper Olson.

