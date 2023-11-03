Hill-Murray took care of its unfinished business from a year ago, leaving little doubt this time.

The Pioneers, who lost the state championship in a shootout last year, won their first boys soccer title Friday. Senior forward Vinny Pearcy scored a pair of goals as No. 2 seed Hill-Murray upset No. 1 seed Orono 3-0 to secure the Class 2A state championship at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Pearcy scored about nine minutes into the game after he outraced a defender to the ball and took a shot on the ground that tucked in just inside the post. Orono had a chance a few minutes later on a corner kick with a scramble for the ball in front but didn't score.

Hill-Murray (17-3-2) doubled its lead 3:09 into the second half. The Orono goaltender came outside the net and box to challenge for the ball, but Hill-Murray senior Wilfredo Vargas beat him to it and shot it over him and into the net.

Pearcy added his second goal of the game for the 3-0 lead with 25:32 remaining in regulation. It was the ninth shutout for the Pioneers this season.

The Pioneers won their first state title in boys soccer after three runner-up finishes, including a shootout loss to DeLaSalle last year; this was their sixth state tournament. Sixteen seniors returned for the Pioneers this year from last year's second-place team.

Hill-Murray finishes the season with an eight-game winning streak.

Orono (17-2-2) ended a nine-game winning streak. The Spartans were playing for their second state title in three years and third since 2015.

