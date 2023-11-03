Wayzata grabbed a lead only 2 minutes, 12 seconds into Friday morning's Class 3A state title game.

The lead doubled later in the first half and it was all top-seeded Wayzata needed to defeat No. 2 seed Maple Grove 2-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium to successfully defend its boys soccer state championship.

It was déjà vu for the first-half goals. Junior forward Aiden Judickas scored the first on a header on a corner kick by senior midfielder Charlie Piller. Judickas was right in front again to score off a corner kick from Piller about halfway through the first half.

This marks the Trojans' fifth state title and third in the past six state tournaments going back to 2017. Wayzata is the first boys soccer back-to-back state champion since Anoka in 2014-15.

Maple Grove (19-1-1) fell just short of winning its first state title with its only loss of the season. The Crimson also finished as the state runner-up 25 years ago in their first of nine state tournament trips.

Wayzata (20-0-2) finished with back-to-back ties against Minnetonka and Hopkins in mid-September, the only two results keeping it from a perfect season. Sixteen of its 20 victories this season were shutouts.

Friday was the only time this season Maple Grove allowed more than one goal in a game. The Crimson allowed just eight goals all season.