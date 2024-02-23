Minnesota is spoiled by arguably the best high school hockey in the United States.

But which players are a little ahead of the rest when it comes to talent?

Funny you should ask, because lists of 10 senior skaters up for the Mr. Hockey Award and three senior goaltenders in the running for the Frank Brimsek Award were released Friday.

The winners will be announced at noon Sunday at the 40th annual Mr. Hockey/Frank Brimsek Award Banquet, held at the St. Paul RiverCentre and hosted by Katie Storm of Bally Sports. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at www.minnesotaminutemen.com. Both prestigious awards are presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

The Mr. Hockey contenders are Hagen Burrows (forward, Minnetonka), Javon Moore (forward, Minnetonka), Jackson Nevers (forward, Edina), Carson Pilgrim (forward, Warroad), Nolan Roed (forward, White Bear Lake), John Stout (defense, Minnetonka), Gavin Uhlenkamp (forward, Chanhassen), Noah Urness (forward, Roseau), Rhys Wallin (forward, Wayzata) and Louie Wehmann (forward, Providence Academy).

The Frank Brimsek Award, presented to the state's top senior goalie, will go to Hunter Bauer (Minnetonka), Kam Hendrickson (Chanhassen) or AJ Reyelts (Proctor).

The 10 finalists for the Mr. Hockey Award, founded in 1985, and the three finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award were selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts and other hockey analysts from around the state.