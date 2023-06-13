Shakopee senior Linus Toward received a game ball after his team's 12-3 victory against Chisago Lakes in a boys lacrosse state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Stillwater High School.

The gesture commemorated Toward's 200th career goal, one of the four goals he scored in the game. Toward had no idea the milestone was drawing near. Showing well in the first state tournament game in Shakopee's history consumed his focus.

He and the No. 3 seed Sabers (15-3) succeeded.

"Each guy trusted in the rest of his teammates," Toward said. "None of us had been here before, so we came into this game as one."

Brothers within the brotherhood, Linus and younger sibling Landon scored a combined seven goals.

"I love playing with him," Linus said. "Having him on the team makes it more special."

The Sabers, led by defender Tanner Bachelor, held the Wildcats (15-2) to their lowest scoring output this season.

"Our passes were too soft, and that had a lot to do with the Shakopee defense," Wildcats coach Mark Nordby said. "They are pests who challenge you inside and when you try to go outside."

The Sabers advance to the semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at White Bear Lake to face either Cretin-Derham Hall or No. 2 Lakeville North.