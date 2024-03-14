Section finals Thursday and Friday will set the fields for the boys basketball state tournaments that begin Wednesday.

A pattern has developed in Class 4A, with one slight outlier and one far afield.

The top two seeds will play each other in six Class 4A section finals. One of them is already over. Top seed Wayzata routed second seed Hopkins 105-76 on Monday in the Section 6 championship.

But a third seed, Tartan (24-4), worked its way into the Section 6 final, and a sixth seed, Eastview (6-22), is playing for a spot at state in Section 3.

Tartan will take on top seed Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, and Eastview will play top seed Eagan on Thursday.

Tartan reached the final with a 72-69 victory over second seed East Ridge that had coach Mark Klingsporn sounding confident.

"They were the higher seed," he said. "They were at home. They weren't a good matchup for us. They were playing their best heading into the playoffs. . . . They are a very good team."

Eastview's challenge is difficult, but Jonathan Mekonnen, a 6-8 senior who scored 37 points in a section semifinal win over Apple Valley, said Eastview is better than those 22 losses indicate.

"The regular season didn't go as we wanted," he said. "Our record doesn't define us."

Maple Grove is still playing because of a three-point basket as the buzzer sounded by freshman Baboucarr Ann in a 61-60 victory Friday over Osseo.

"During a timeout before Osseo's possession, we told [our players] make or miss, we are not going to take a timeout," Crimson coach Nick Schroeder said. "We told our point guard to catch the ball on the run and everyone else to fill lanes. We got a fortunate bounce and Baboucarr didn't hesitate."

The Crimson will take on top seed Park Center on Thursday for a state tournament berth.

The state tournament brackets and seeding will be revealed Saturday.

* In Section 5AA, Breck will meet Minneapolis North at Augsburg University in a rematch of an early-season game. Both teams won their semifinals Wednesday night: The No. 1-ranked Mustangs defeated Blake 87-61. North beat Holy Family 104-86. When the teams met in December at Breck, the Mustangs won 90-75.

