The Grand Meadow and Hayfield girls basketball teams will play for the Class 1A, Section 1 championship Thursday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

The game is a rematch of last year's section championship game, won 65-41 by Hayfield. The teams met earlier this season in Hayfield with Hayfield (27-3) winning 49-46 on Dec. 29.

Grand Meadow (27-2) is going for its first state tournament berth, but it's a program with significant girls basketball history. More than eight decades ago, in the first era of high school girls basketball in Minnesota, Grand Meadow went undefeated over an 11-year period. Playing 6-on-6 basketball, the Superlarks went 94-0 between 1929 and 1940. The record for longest winning streak in girls basketball during the modern era is 78, by Fosston and Hopkins.

More for New London-Spicer and its coach

New London-Spicer will play Luverne for the Class 2A, Section 3 championship Friday at Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall.

New London-Spicer (27-1) is bidding for its 20th state tournament appearance under coach Mike Dreier. Dreier's 19 state tournament appearances are the most for a girls basketball coach in Minnesota.

Dreier has a career record of 1,036-188.

Luverne (25-3) is playing for its first state tournament appearance since 1975.

