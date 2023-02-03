Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Three-pointers made by Minneapolis Southwest 5-10 senior guard Virginia Johnson in a three-game stretch in girls basketball. A lefthander, she is averaging 17.6 points per game for the Lakers (12-4). She has two 30-point games this the season

Rebounds by Pillager 6-5 sophomore forward Christian Hooge in an 83-63 victory over Menahga in a Park Region Conference boys basketball matchup. He also scored 33 points.

Career-high points scored by St. Francis 6-0 senior forward Cally Peterson in an 81-50 victory over Coon Rapids in girls basketball.

Points scored by Spectrum 6-2 junior guard Blake Femrite in a 77-70 overtime triumph over Heritage Christian in boys basketball.

Points scored by Northfield 6-3 senior shooting guard Soren Richardson in an 82-72 victory over Mankato East in Big 9 Conference boys basketball. A lefthander who had a 40-point performance earlier this season, Richardson is averaging 29 points per game in his past four outings.

Points scored by Holy Family 6-11 senior forward Boden Kapke in a 100-80 loss to Class 4A defending state champion Park Center in boys basketball. Committed to Butler for college, Kapke is averaging 22.8 points per game for the Fire (14-2).

Points scored by Providence Academy 5-8 freshman guard Maddyn Greenway in an 87-80 victory over Class 4A defending state champion Hopkins in girls basketball.

Single-game school record points scored by Hayfield 6-1 senior guard Isaac Matti in a 76-53 victory over Blooming Prairie in boys basketball. The previous record of 47 was set by David Johnson in 2004.

Points scored by DeLaSalle 6-1 senior guard Nasir Whitlock in a 91-78 victory over Hopkins in boys basketball. He also recently had a 40-point night in a 72-53 triumph over Fridley in Tri-Metro Conference play. The Lehigh recruit is averaging 27.9 points per game for the Islanders (14-4).

Career wins reached by Sleepy Eye St. Mary's girls basketball coach Bruce Woitas in a 54-51 triumph against crosstown rival Sleepy Eye in Tomahawk Conference play.

School record career points scored by Triton 6-0 senior forward Brylee Iverson. She reached the mark with a 24-point performance in a 65-56 victory over La Crescent-Hokah. She was coming off a 30-point night in a 65-28 triumph over Medford.

The points milestone passed Monday by Avery Koenen, a senior from Montevideo, when she scored 25 points in Montevideo's 48-35 victory over Minnewaska Area. On Jan. 20, against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Koenen grabbed the 1,000th rebound of her career. She is the 76th girls basketball player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

STATE RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News

BOYS

Class 4A

1. Park Center (15-0); 2. Lakeville North (13-2); 3. Eastview (12-3); 4. Minnetonka (12-3); 5. Wayzata (13-3); 6. Buffalo (14-2); 7. Maple Grove (13-3); 8. Lakeville South (12-4); 9. East Ridge (11-5); 10. Hopkins (12-5).

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (10-5); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (13-3); 3. DeLaSalle (13-4); 4. Mahtomedi (14-2); 5. Alexandria (11-2); 6. Mankato East (13-3); 7. Orono (10-5); 8. Princeton (14-3); 9. St. Thomas Academy (12-5); 10. South St. Paul (12-5).

Class 2A

1. Holy Family (14-2); 2. Lake City (17-1); 3. Maranatha (15-2); 4. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (16-1); 5. Maple River (18-2); 6. Minneapolis North (10-5); 7. Albany (14-1); 8. Minnehaha Academy (11-5); 9. Perham (15-1); 10. Esko (12-2).

Class 1A

1. Cass Lake-Bena (15-1); 2. New Life Academy (14-3); 3. Cherry (13-3); 4. Henning (16-1); 5. Goodhue (17-2); 6. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (15-0); 7. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (12-3); 8. Ada-Borup-West (15-2); 9. Hayfield (16-4); 10. Lyle-Pacelli (16-2).

GIRLS

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (17-1); 2. Chaska (17-1); 3. Wayzata (16-2); 4. St. Michael-Albertville (16-2); 5. East Ridge (17-3); 6. Maple Grove (15-3); 7. Eden Prairie (13-6); 8. Lakeville North (13-5); 9. Stillwater (16-3); 10. White Bear Lake (16-3).

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's (14-4); 2. Becker (14-3); 3. Grand Rapids (17-2); 4. Stewartville (18-2); 5. Alexandria (15-3); 6. Holy Angels (14-3); 7. Jordan (15-2); 8. Red Wing (13-3); 9. DeLaSalle (12-5); 10. Detroit Lakes (15-3).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (15-2); 2. New London-Spicer (17-0); 3. Albany (16-1); 4. Goodhue (18-2); 5. Minnehaha Academy (12-4); 6. St. Croix Lutheran (15-3); 7. Perham (17-1); 8. Pequot Lakes (14-1); 9. Rochester Lourdes (17-3); 10. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (19-1).

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (14-3); 2. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (17-0); 3. Mayer Lutheran (14-3); 4. Hancock (15-2); 5. Henning (17-1); 6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (13-3); 7. Hayfield (17-3); 8. BOLD (14-3); 9. Nevis (14-2); 10. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (14-3).