Izzy Satterlee of Lakeville North made a big improvement in the Class 2A, Section 1 meet.

IZZY SATTERLEE

Lakeville North • swimming

Satterlee kept her goals simple — win her events in Class 2A, Section 1 and advance to the state meet. She accomplished it impressively.

The Panthers junior claimed the top spot in four events — two individual and two relays — in record fashion. She established two section records and team records in all four events.

"It doesn't get much better than that," Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider said. "What she did was unbelievable."

Satterlee's most impressive feat came in the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking in with a section-record time of 1 minute, 3.63 seconds. She had the 10th-fastest time, 1:07.4, in the state entering the meet.

"To be able to drop three seconds in a 100-yard event was pretty surprising," Satterlee said.

Satterlee won the 100 freestyle in 51.64 and swam a leg on the Panthers' section-record-setting 200 medley relay team (1:45.58). She was also on the victorious 200 freestyle relay team (1:36.89).

"It was pretty awesome being first on the podium," Satterlee said. "It was nice to see all the hard work I did had paid off."

AJ LADWIG

Hutchinson • football

The senior running back picked a good time to have the best game of his career. Ladwig rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries and also made seven tackles, leading Hutchinson to a 60-22 victory over No. 1-ranked Stewartville in the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals. He scored on runs of 2, 4, 50 and 74 yards.

KAITLYN VOGT

Wayzata • volleyball

A senior captain and 5-11 right-side hitter, she amassed 20 kills in three matches as the Trojans won their third consecutive state title (two in Class 4A and one in Class 3A) with a 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 victory over Lakeville North. "Kaitlyn saved her best volleyball of the season for the biggest moments," Wayzata coach Scott Jackson said.

ANTHONY POWELL

Rogers • football

Powell is a big reason the Royals are riding a seven-game winning streak. The senior running back rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, helping Rogers overcome a 16-point deficit in the final 13 minutes to beat Armstrong 34-23 in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. He scored on runs of 1, 50 and 57 yards.

COURTNEY STAGMAN

Andover • girls' hockey

The senior goaltender appears ready to go out on a high note. Stagman opened the season with back-to-back shutouts, including a 35-save effort in a 3-0 victory over No. 3 Edina. The game pitted the two schools that have won the past six Class 2A state championships; Andover won in 2020 and 2022.

COREY BOHMERT

Mahtomedi • football

Bohmert did it all for the Zephyrs in their 20-14 overtime victory over No. 2 St. Thomas Academy in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. He rushed for 284 yards on 46 carries and scored all three touchdowns, returned kicks and played safety. Bohmert's scoring runs were 1, 14 and 20 yards.

MADELINE SCHRANK

Blaine • swimming

Schrank had a hand in four first-place finishes in the Class 2A, Section 7 meet. The junior won the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.84 and the 200 freestyle in 1:54.87. She also swam a leg on Blaine's victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. "Her competitive nature helped set her up for success," Blaine coach Kristen Luedtke said.

