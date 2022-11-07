Mesaiya Bettis and her Burnsville teammates will play Wednesday in the volleyball state tournament.

MESAIYA BETTIS

Burnsville • volleyball

Bettis is only a sophomore, but she understands what it takes to be a winner.

"We've had our ups and downs," Bettis said. "We were still a good team. We had to learn and grow together as a team."

Bettis had 30 kills as Burnsville swept Minneapolis Southwest 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 for the Class 4A, Section 6 championship and a spot in this week's state tournament.

"She had this look in her eyes where you could tell she wanted this state tournament appearance," Blaze coach Josh Wastvedt said.

The Blaze enter state with a 19-11 record. It will be their first state appearance since 2009.

"I am so excited to be going to the state tournament for the first time," Bettis said.

The 6-foot outside hitter was sidelined for six losses midway through the year because of a calf strain. A six-rotation player, she has 362 kills this season.

"She has had to battle through a tough injury that really prevented her from even touching a ball," Wastvedt said. "I think that really helped her grow even more because she had to see the game from a different perspective and allow her body to rest and recover. Since she's returned she's gone on a huge run of dominance at the net."

EMMETT GERRES

Belle Plaine • cross-country

A senior, he opened the season ranked fifth in the Class 2A cross-country coaches association poll. He took it in stride. Three months later, Gerres leaves as a state champion. Gerres won the state championship race with a time of 15 minutes, 13.62 seconds over a 5,000-meter course at St. Olaf in Northfield.

TAYLOR HEIMERL

Rosemount • soccer

Heimerl, a senior committed to the Gophers, scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Edina that gave the Irish the Class 3A state championship. She went out as a 20-goal scorer and wound up with 43 goals and 43 assists during her career as a four-year starter.

LEVI TEETZEL

Hutchinson • football

The senior running back has accelerated his game. Teetzel rushed for 233 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns, adding a fifth TD on a 50-yard kickoff return, and had four two-point conversion runs in a 52-30 victory over Marshall for the Class 4A, Section 2 championship. He scored four consecutive touchdowns, on runs of 7, 9, 63 and 64 yards, to break open a close game.

LUNA SCORZELLI

St. Paul Highland Park • cross-country

Scorzelli lived up to her top ranking in Class 2A. The Scots junior took over the top spot in the rankings the third week of the season and never relinquished it. She won the state title race in 17:45.04, finishing over 33 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

COOPER BOLLINGER DANIELSON

St. Paul Academy • soccer

The senior scored in all three Class 1A tournament games, including the first goal and his 24th goal of the season in a 2-0 victory over St. Anthony for the championship. "Easily the most dangerous forward I saw in any class," Spartans coach Max Lipset said.

HANNAH BRUSKIEWICZ

Rogers • volleyball

The senior middle hitter had a season-high 21 kills as the Royals rallied to beat St. Michael-Albertville in five games in the Class 4A, Section 8 finals. A six-rotation player, she has 291 kills and 84 blocks this season for the sixth-ranked Royals, who will appear in their second consecutive state tournament.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.