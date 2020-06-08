A blast of heat and humidity will hit the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota on Monday, before a cool front and the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal converge to possibly wring out several inches of rain and rounds of severe weather.

With the aid of gusty southerly winds, the mercury Monday was expected to hit 95 degrees in the metro area, which would be the warmest reading of the year. Temperatures in the 90s also were expected across most of southern and western Minnesota.

That will be slightly cooler than the 102 degrees recorded Sunday in Madison, Minn., west of Montevideo near the South Dakota line. Granite Falls also hit the century mark Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Please remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat," advised Weather Service officials.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop across northwestern Minnesota on Monday evening, with the area from Thief River Falls to Ortonville targeted for the greatest chance for severe weather and heavy rain. Hail two inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour and perhaps a brief tornado are possible, the Weather Service said.

"Have a way to receive warnings, be weather aware, and be ready to act should a warning be issued for your area," according to the Weather Service's Grand Forks, N.D. office.

Heavy rain was forecast to fall Tuesday and Wednesday across central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, as the remains of Tropical Cyclone Cristobal shift north from the Gulf of Mexico and a cool front sweeps across the state.

Multiple rounds of showers could bring 1½ to 3 inches of rain everywhere in Minnesota but the far northwestern corner, the Weather Service said.

"This may lead to isolated flooding concerns and river rises," the Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect for Winona and Houston counties in southeastern Minnesota.

Behind the heat, temperatures in the metro area will fall off to a high of 83 degrees on Tuesday and a mild 69 degrees on Wednesday. Sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid-70s were expected for the weekend, the Weather Service said.