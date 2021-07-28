A combination of high heat and humidity will make Wednesday feel like the hottest day of the year, even though clouds and lingering showers kept temperatures down this morning.

The sun is expected to break out by early afternoon, sending the mercury into the mid to upper 90s in the Twin Cities and across much of central and southern Minnesota. With dew points reaching near levels more common in the tropics, too, the heat index, summer's version of windchill, will reach 100 degrees or higher, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 9 p.m., said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"Keeping cool will be a chore," she said. "It will be uncomfortable. It could be the hottest days of the summer."

With dangerous the heat comes the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, she said. Anybody outside for long periods of time should take breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned buildings and drink lots of water, Dye said.

Those outdoors should also pay attention to the skies. A cold front pushing into the area could trigger thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Some could be severe, with the best chance of strong storms likely to be from the metro area east into Wisconsin, Dye said.

Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop on Thursday to create more comfortable conditions, Dye said. But there will be more smoke from wildfires in the air, Dye said.

The rest of the week will bring high temperatures in the 80s and lows in the 60s with little chance of rain.

