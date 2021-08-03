DULUTH — A 21-year-old Hibbing man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly stealing a St. Louis County Sheriff's Office squad car in Virginia.

The squad was parked with the engine running outside the county's Virginia courthouse at 10:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said, while the deputy was inside the law enforcement office. The squad was thought to be locked. Authorities used GPS technology to track the vehicle, and it was found by a Virginia police officer who attempted to stop the driver.

The driver, who at one point "brandished a firearm" out the window before dropping it, refused to stop, and was pursued northbound on Hwy. 169 toward Tower, according to a news release. The pursuit ended when a county deputy executed a pursuit intervention maneuver. No injuries were reported, but the squad was heavily damaged. The shotgun was from the patrol car, authorities later confirmed.

Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450