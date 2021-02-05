Abdallah Candies
A Twin Cities sweet-tooth destination for 112 years. Valentine's Day selections start at $6.95 for a heart-shaped box of assorted milk and dark chocolate goodies, made at the company's busy Burnsville candy kitchen.
3501 County Road 42, Burnsville, 952-890-0859 and 6075 W. 147th St., Apple Valley, 952-890-4770, abdallahcandies.com
Chocolat Céleste
Minnesota-made butter and cream — and owner Mary Leonard's considerable skill set — are some of the secrets behind the shop's delicious, eye-catching bonbons. Boxed Valentine's collections range from two pieces ($7) to 50 ($140).
652 Transfer Road, St. Paul, 651-644-3823, chocolatceleste.com
Dancing Bear Chocolate
Chocolatier and co-owner Steven Howard prepares a lovely assortment of chocolate truffles, and for Valentine's Day he's turning out heart-shaped beauties (four pieces for $12) in a variety of gotta-have flavors, including hazelnut, raspberry and passion fruit.
4367 N. Thomas Av., Mpls., 612-254-4354, dancing-bear-chocolate.business.site
Just Truffles
At this Grand Avenue fixture, owner Kathleen O'Hehir-Johnson fills heart-shaped boxes (five pieces for $25.95, 19 for $91) with 25-plus flavors of chocolate-coated goodness, including Grand Marnier, bananas Foster, Kahlúa and peppermint crunch.
1363 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-690-0075, justtruffles.com
Legacy Chocolates
So fresh, they should be refrigerated. There are nine standard chocolate truffle flavors (12 pieces for $27.90); don't miss the espresso and caramel-pecan varieties. As a coping mechanism for the rest of February, pick up a bag of hot cocoa mix ($10.50).
141 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-340-5252, legacychocolates.com
Mademoiselle Miel
Owner Susan Brown crafts a highly memorable product, filling gold leaf-dabbled chocolate bonbons (three pieces for $9.27) with a creamy center that's sweetened with honey sourced from her rooftop hives. The smoked honey-Scotch version? Sublime.
342 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, 651-226-4703, mademoisellemiel.com
Mayana Chocolate
"The best chocolate you've never heard of" is the motto of this artisan operation based in Spooner, Wis. Find boxes ($24) of nine tempting pieces at Wise Acre Eatery, 5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577, wiseacreeatery.com.
Painted Turtle Chocolatier
"Chocolate makes people happy," said owner Patricia Godfrey. "Especially now, during these trying COVID times, we all need some happiness." No kidding. You name it, it's here: cherry cordials, cocoa bombs, chocolate-dipped candied ginger, turtles and more.
229 Central Av., Osseo, 763-424-9475, paintedturtlechocolatier.com
Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie
"A little bit of chocolate every day is great, it's better than an apple," said co-owner John Kraus. Especially when his chocolatier Joshua Werner is at work turning out exquisite bonbons (six pieces for $15, 12 for $30) that range from coffee-cardamom to passion fruit-mango-coconut.
Patisserie 46, 4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257 and Rose Street Patisserie, 171 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-556-4488, patisserie46.com
St. Croix Chocolate Co.
Yes, it's totally worth the drive, because chocolatier/co-owner Robyn Dochterman taps local, seasonal ingredients when preparing a wide range of impeccable, colorful confections (Valentine boxes start at four pieces for $10.50) that are almost — almost — too pretty to eat.
261 Parker St., Marine on St. Croix, 651-433-1400, stcroixchocolateco.com