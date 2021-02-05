Abdallah Candies

A Twin Cities sweet-tooth destination for 112 years. Valentine's Day selections start at $6.95 for a heart-shaped box of assorted milk and dark chocolate goodies, made at the company's busy Burnsville candy kitchen.

3501 County Road 42, Burnsville, 952-890-0859 and 6075 W. 147th St., Apple Valley, 952-890-4770, abdallahcandies.com

Chocolat Céleste

Minnesota-made butter and cream — and owner Mary Leonard's considerable skill set — are some of the secrets behind the shop's delicious, eye-catching bonbons. Boxed Valentine's collections range from two pieces ($7) to 50 ($140).

652 Transfer Road, St. Paul, 651-644-3823, chocolatceleste.com

Dancing Bear Chocolate

Chocolatier and co-owner Steven Howard prepares a lovely assortment of chocolate truffles, and for Valentine's Day he's turning out heart-shaped beauties (four pieces for $12) in a variety of gotta-have flavors, including hazelnut, raspberry and passion fruit.

4367 N. Thomas Av., Mpls., 612-254-4354, dancing-bear-chocolate.business.site



Just Truffles

At this Grand Avenue fixture, owner Kathleen O'Hehir-Johnson fills heart-shaped boxes (five pieces for $25.95, 19 for $91) with 25-plus flavors of chocolate-coated goodness, including Grand Marnier, bananas Foster, Kahlúa and peppermint crunch.

1363 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-690-0075, justtruffles.com



Legacy Chocolates

So fresh, they should be refrigerated. There are nine standard chocolate truffle flavors (12 pieces for $27.90); don't miss the espresso and caramel-pecan varieties. As a coping mechanism for the rest of February, pick up a bag of hot cocoa mix ($10.50).

141 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-340-5252, legacychocolates.com



Mademoiselle Miel

Owner Susan Brown crafts a highly memorable product, filling gold leaf-dabbled chocolate bonbons (three pieces for $9.27) with a creamy center that's sweetened with honey sourced from her rooftop hives. The smoked honey-Scotch version? Sublime.

342 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, 651-226-4703, mademoisellemiel.com



Mayana Chocolate

"The best chocolate you've never heard of" is the motto of this artisan operation based in Spooner, Wis. Find boxes ($24) of nine tempting pieces at Wise Acre Eatery, 5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577, wiseacreeatery.com.

mayanachocolate.com



Painted Turtle Chocolatier

"Chocolate makes people happy," said owner Patricia Godfrey. "Especially now, during these trying COVID times, we all need some happiness." No kidding. You name it, it's here: cherry cordials, cocoa bombs, chocolate-dipped candied ginger, turtles and more.

229 Central Av., Osseo, 763-424-9475, paintedturtlechocolatier.com



Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie

"A little bit of chocolate every day is great, it's better than an apple," said co-owner John Kraus. Especially when his chocolatier Joshua Werner is at work turning out exquisite bonbons (six pieces for $15, 12 for $30) that range from coffee-cardamom to passion fruit-mango-coconut.

Patisserie 46, 4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257 and Rose Street Patisserie, 171 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-556-4488, patisserie46.com



St. Croix Chocolate Co.

Yes, it's totally worth the drive, because chocolatier/co-owner Robyn Dochterman taps local, seasonal ingredients when preparing a wide range of impeccable, colorful confections (Valentine boxes start at four pieces for $10.50) that are almost — almost — too pretty to eat.

261 Parker St., Marine on St. Croix, 651-433-1400, stcroixchocolateco.com