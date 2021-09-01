Time to put your "Frozen: The Musical" plans on ice if you're over the age of 12 and don't yet have a COVID-19 vaccination or are unwilling to be tested or wear a mask.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust — which operates the Orpheum, State and Pantages theaters in downtown Minneapolis — announced Wednesday that it, too, will be requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test for admission to any of its performances. Guests will also be required to wear masks inside all the venues except when eating or drinking.

Children under the age of 12 too young for the vaccine will be exempt from the the requirement for a negative COVID test. Other unvaccinated attendees will have to provide eligible test results obtained within 72 hours of the event.

Following similar rules already implemented at Orchestra Hall, the Guthrie Theatre and all First Avenue concert venues, the theater trust's new protocols go into effect right away and will be implemented at least until the end of the year.

""The health and safety of everyone who enters our historic theatres is of the utmost importance and concern," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "As we continue to monitor current state and national data, we want to do as much as possible to aid in reducing the risk and spread of COVID-19." Following the lead of indoor venues, Nerenhausen said that many venues throughout the country recently expanded their vaccination policy beyond performers and backstage crew to include audiences.

The touring production of "Frozen" — postponed from 2020 — will be the first major show in the Hennepin Theater's Broadway series when it opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 20. "Oklahoma!" will follow Nov. 9-14.

Other events that will be impacted by these new rules include: next week's Toad the Wet Sprocket gig at the Pantages; a country music twofer with Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence (Sept. 24); other upcoming concerts such as Paula Cole with Madeleine Peyroux, the Mavericks, John Hiatt, Gordon Lightfoot and the surviving Monkees; and fall comedy appearances with Louis CK, Jeff Foxworthy and Patton Oswalt.

Further details about these new policies and other safety procedures in place can be read at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Chris Riemenschneider • 612-673-4658

@ChrisRstrib