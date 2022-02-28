Hennepin Technical College President Merrill Irving Jr. resigned Monday after accusations surfaced that he allegedly harassed and discriminated against employees.

"This past week I realized the longer I stay in my role as president of HTC the more of a distraction it is to our college community," Irving wrote in an e-mail to students and employees Monday. "The driving force for the attention HTC receives should be the success of our diverse student body, our strong industry partnerships that sustain the local economy and the good people who work diligently for the institution's continued achievement."

Irving was investigated by the Minnesota State colleges and universities system last year for allegedly belittling employees who had disabilities and making sexually inappropriate comments toward co-workers, according to investigation reports the Star Tribune obtained through a public records request. But Irving was allowed to remain on the job because Minnesota State system leaders determined his "derisive statements about individuals of a protected class" violated respectful workplace procedures but not the system's harassment policy.

A former Hennepin Technical College employee who felt the system did not appropriately address the situation filed a discrimination complaint against Irving with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in January.

Minnesota House Republicans called for Irving's resignation last week in response to a Star Tribune report that detailed Irving's alleged conduct.

Jessica Lauritsen, Hennepin Technical College's vice president of student affairs, will take over as acting president, Minnesota State system Chancellor Devinder Malhotra announced in an e-mail to college employees Monday. The system will soon begin searching for the college's next president.

The chancellor said he will attend upcoming workshops at the technical college to "listen and learn" and will consult with students and employees about the leadership transition.

"I express my deepest regrets that Hennepin Technical College wasn't always a respectful place to work," Malhotra said. "I've heard from you about the hurt, frustration, and pain it has caused, and for that I'm truly sorry."

