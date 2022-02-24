Minnesota House Republicans are demanding the immediate resignation of Hennepin Technical College President Merrill Irving Jr. after a Star Tribune report detailed accusations of him harassing and discriminating against employees.

Multiple Hennepin Technical College employees accused Irving last year of belittling co-workers who had disabilities and making sexually derogatory comments about colleagues, according to investigation reports obtained through a public records request. But Irving has remained on the job since leaders of the Minnesota State colleges and universities system decided his "derisive statements about individuals of a protected class" were a violation of its respectful workplace procedures but not its harassment policy.

"It is clear that your conduct goes beyond the pale of any leader we want here in Minnesota and therefore I am demanding your immediate resignation," state Rep. Marion O'Neill, the Republican lead on the House higher education committee, wrote in a letter to Irving on Wednesday. "We simply cannot tolerate your behavior and the inaction from the system that is protecting you and not the students and employees under your care."

Nine House Republicans signed the letter to Irving, including House Minority Leader Rep. Kurt Daudt and Deputy Minority Leader Rep. Anne Neu Brindley.

Irving, who has led Hennepin Technical College since 2015, declined to comment Wednesday.

The Minnesota State system investigated Irving's behavior twice in 2021, once with the help of an outside lawyer.

"A general consensus among the people whom I met with in connection with this investigation is that Dr. Irving frequently belittles people about their physical characteristics, idiosyncrasies and tendencies, and frequently makes sexualized jokes, innuendo and comments," the lawyer concluded in June.

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra, who leads the system of 30 community colleges and seven universities, declined an interview request Wednesday. In a statement, he said he respects the legislators' opinions.

"I understand the seriousness of the allegations and my responsibility to the Hennepin Technical College community to ensure they experience a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace — that is my commitment," Malhotra said.

In a separate e-mail Wednesday to Hennepin Technical College students and employees, Malhotra said the allegations against the president were "thoroughly investigated" and he expects Irving to "recommit himself to his guiding principles of trust, integrity, and honesty."

"We value a respectful, inclusive workplace, requiring everyone throughout the campus community, including leaders, to demonstrate respect, dignity, and acceptance," Malhotra wrote. "I have complete confidence in the great work and forward momentum happening at Hennepin Technical College regarding academic excellence, innovation, student success, and equity."

Bill Maki, Minnesota State's vice chancellor for finance and facilities, decided last year the investigation's findings did not support a violation of the college system's harassment policy because Irving's inappropriate comments about employees were not made directly to them, but to their colleagues, Minnesota State spokesman Doug Anderson said in a recent statement.

Maki also deemed subsequent allegations of Irving retaliating against employees as unproven. Malhotra met with Irving after the investigations to outline his expectations.

In a recent statement to the Star Tribune, Irving said he was "distressed to hear how my comments were perceived, as it doesn't reflect my values."

"I've made it clear to the chancellor that I understand that leadership excellence requires more to be successful. I am dedicated to ensuring that my communication is perceived as positive and respectful," Irving said.

In her letter, O'Neill told Irving she had been in contact with one of his former administrative assistants. O'Neill wrote that the assistant told her Irving "belittled her often," which "affected her mentally, emotionally and physically."

Irving's former assistant, who asked to remain anonymous for privacy reasons and out of fear of retaliation, told the Star Tribune she filed a discrimination complaint against Irving last month with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

House Higher Education Committee Chairwoman Rep. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton, said the allegations against Irving are "very concerning."

"I am glad the Minnesota Department of Human Rights is investigating these serious allegations," Bernardy said in a statement.

The labor union representing faculty at Minnesota State's 30 community and technical colleges also issued a statement Wednesday calling for Malhotra to "take immediate steps to address the problem" at Hennepin Technical College.

"Everyone in the Minnesota State community deserves to learn and work in a healthy and respectful environment. For too long, many employees at Hennepin Technical College have lived with less than that because of the behavior of President Irving Jr. and others," the Minnesota State College Faculty union said in a statement.