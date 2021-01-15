Hennepin County has backed away from plans to move one of its libraries to Southdale Center, citing the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving plans of other players at the shopping mall.

County officials had said moving Southdale Library would save money and provide an accessible, community-oriented place to pick up library materials. Now, they're back at the drawing board to map out the future of the Edina library and the 40 other libraries in the county system.

The Hennepin County Board in 2019 asked staff to negotiate an agreement to relocate the sprawling Southdale Library from its longtime home on York Avenue in Edina to Southdale Center, and plans formed to open the branch in the now-defunct Herberger's space. The library would have been below a new tower of apartments developed by Life Time Fitness — which opened a multilevel fitness complex at Southdale in 2019 — and next door to a Kowalski's grocery store.

Simon Property Group, the mall's developer, would have torn down the Herberger's and rebuilt the building.Construction was expected to begin in 2020 and finish in 2022.

The county would have rented the library space at an annual cost of $562,600 for the first five years plus operating costs, utilities and taxes.

"I think the library staff was really excited about the possibility of interacting with potentially new people and people in a different way," said Margo Geffen, Hennepin County Library's facilities services director.

County officials haven't ruled out Southdale Center as a future library location, Geffen said, though its unclear how mall management and Life Time will proceed.

Natalie Bushaw, a Life Time spokeswoman, said in an e-mail: "While we remain interested in the ongoing development of Southdale (and in collaboration with Simon) we are proceeding cautiously at this time and don't have new information or progress to report."

Bushaw said the pandemic and resulting shutdowns "have inflicted considerable negative financial impact," adding that it "will take some months before membership growth and traffic resumes to normal levels."

A spokesperson for Simon Property Group said they are not giving interviews at this time.

Scott Neal, Edina city manager﻿, said the city "wants to play a key role" in the planning process for the Southdale Library. City officials had been warming up to the mall location, he said.

"I thought it was a really interesting idea that had a lot of potential for the community," Neal said.

The city will advocate for the library staying in the community because it's an important resource, he said, but will also play a regulatory role.

"This project needs to fit within our vision of what's going to be in the Southdale district," Neal said.

'The big white library'

Updating Southdale Library has been in the county's capital plans for a few years, Geffen said, and the mall location would have provided "the opportunity to be a part of a larger space to draw additional people to the library."

The county owns the eight-acre property two blocks from the mall where the library currently sits. Officials explored using the existing site as a location for a new library, as well as remodeling the current library. But the building — an imposing white modernist structure — needs "quite a bit of work," Geffen said.

Library officials haven't yet decided the fate of the old building.

With plans for the mall nixed for now, a library task force will create a new facilities master plan. A strategic plan is also in the works, said Chad Helton, Hennepin County Library director.

Helton said there are examples nationally of libraries located in malls, including one in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Library enthusiast Ida Sansom said Southdale was one of two libraries she visited as a child growing up in Bloomington, and she's attached to it.

"We called it 'the big white library,'" she said. "It's very unique."

The library's drive-up book drop was ahead of its time, she said, recalling the strange robotic voice that talked to patrons returning materials.

Sansom, who wrote a long review of the Southdale Library on Yelp, said she had never considered putting a library in a mall. She might visit more often if it was there, she said. But she also likes the idea of the library staying in its current space.

"I absolutely love that library," she said.

