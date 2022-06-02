Hennepin County will spend more than $27 million to create and preserve 1,900 affordable housing units, the county's largest ever funding initiative for housing.

The 22 projects include new housing lead by developers of color and housing in neighborhoods impacted by the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. The money will assist projects delayed by rising costs due to the pandemic, preserve existing affordable housing buildings and create a new home ownership assistance program.

"This investment is next level," said Hennepin County Board Chair Marion Greene. "We're not just responding to the impacts of the pandemic with these investments, we continue our work to respond to and dismantle historic racial injustice – in the scale of these investments, and by being deliberate in how, where, and with whom we invest in affordable housing."

The county joins local governments across the country grappling with housing shortages, soaring rents and increased homelessness. As developer scramble to build new homes, local governments have been pouring billions of dollars in federal aid into mostly low-income housing initiatives.

The board's action comes on top of $12.6 million the Hennepin County awarded earlier this year to boost its affordable housing stock by another 900 units. One of the projects will convert two existing buildings into single-room occupancy units.

The 2,800 total housing units surpasses the county's pandemic goal of increasing affordable housing by 2,000 units. Federal pandemic recovery aid is paying for the projects. The board still has another $13 million to spend on new housing by the end of the year.

The money will create 884 new affordable rental units, preserve 986 units and create 73 new affordable homeownership opportunities, like converting tax-forfeited property into new housing.

The county will be buying existing properties and converting them to long-term single room occupancy housing. It also boosted direct subsidies to projects to lower the costs and increase the number of affordable units. The county launched new initiatives to reduce disparities in homeownership rates and increase options for people with extremely low incomes and other challenges to stable housing.

"Cites can leverage this money with private investment and grow it for housing," said Commissioner Jeff Lunde, the former mayor of Brooklyn Park. "They can also use their own money and federal funds to leverage other investments and expand the housing impact."

The county aimed nearly two-thirds of the $27 million to projects led by developers of color or in neighborhoods impacted by civil unrest following Floyd's death.

Most of the projects are focused in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, St. Louis Park and Edina. The housing ownership funding is targeted throughout the county. The largest grant was $5.8 million to build the Calvary Apartments in Minneapolis, which will create 41 units for people far below federal poverty guidelines.

A development by Project for Pride in Living at 3030 Nicollet Av. S. in Minneapolis received $4.9 million and Huntington Place apartment complex in Brooklyn Park was awarded $3.5 million. More than $600,000 will also be spent to convert 17 tax-forfeited houses in Minneapolis for subsidized ownership.

The inclusion of single room housing in the funding is important to Commissioner Angela Conley , who said it's an excellent way to help keep people off the streets. The sheer number of dollars awarded really gets to the goal that housing is certainly a fundamental human right, she said.

"Making this investment right now meets so many needs when you talk about wealth creation and closing the equity gap," she said.

Commissioner Chris LaTondresse said that the county's commitment to affordable housing is critical to meet the challenges facing the region right now. Even with the historic one-time federal dollars being used to fund the projects, he said the scale of this spending is only a modest down payment required to meet the needs.

LaTondresse said that 1 in 3 county residents have burdensome housing costs that exceed recommended guidelines for their income. More than 73,000 people are in extremely low income households, and there are only 15,000 housing units available to them, he said.

"We are being responsible for stewarding the federal dollars," said LaTondresse. "The challenge ahead is how we maintain the scale of these investments."